Aditi Ashok Secures Top-15 Finish at Fortinet Founders Cup

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok rebounded with a strong final round to secure a top-15 finish at the Fortinet Founders Cup, where Hyo Joo Kim emerged victorious after a tight competition with Nelly Korda.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points Aditi Ashok finished tied for 14th at the Fortinet Founders Cup after a final round of 3-under 69.

Hyo Joo Kim won the Fortinet Founders Cup, narrowly defeating Nelly Korda.

Aditi Ashok's strong finish moved her to 20th position in the CME rankings.

Nelly Korda's impressive final round of 3-under 69 wasn't enough to overtake Hyo Joo Kim.

Aditi Ashok bounced back from her third-round disappointment with a 3-under 69 on the final day to finish tied 14th at the Fortinet Founders Cup here.

Hyo Joo Kim won the title, while Nelly Korda finished second.

In her final round, Aditi carded four birdies and one bogey to finish the week at 8-under par. Three of her birdies came on the front nine, with the other on the back nine, which also included her lone bogey.

She picked up shots on the fourth, sixth, ninth and 11th holes, while her only bogey came on the 15th.

The T-14 finish moved Aditi to the 20th position on the CME rankings, one better than last week.

Kim's Victory and Korda's Challenge

The winner, Hyo Joo Kim, had built a five-stroke lead over her closest rival Nelly Korda heading into the final round. However, a strong finish by Korda and Kim's first over-par round of the week saw the margin shrink to just one stroke by the end of the 72nd hole.

Kim carded 1-over 73 on the final day to finish the week with a score of 15-under par. In her final round, Kim made four birdies against five bogeys, including a bogey on the 18th hole.

Korda's round of 3-under 69 on the final day took her total to 14-under par for the week.

World number one Jeeno Thitikul finished T-14 alongside Aditi.