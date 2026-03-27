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Aditi Ashok Even Par in Ford Championship Opening Round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 27, 2026 15:26 IST

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Indian golfer Aditi Ashok faces an uphill battle at the Ford Championship after an even-par opening round, while Lydia Ko and Hyo Joo Kim dominate the leaderboard.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points

  • Aditi Ashok finished the opening round of the Ford Championship at even par, tied for 108th place.
  • Lydia Ko and Hyo Joo Kim set the pace with double-digit under-par scores, a rare feat in LPGA history.
  • Ashok's round included five birdies and five bogeys, highlighting an inconsistent performance.
  • The Ford Championship features top golfers competing on the Cattail Course in Arizona.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a modest even-par 72 to be tied for 108th after the opening round, on a day when several top players posted impressive below-par scores at the Ford Championship on the Cattail Course.

New Zealander Lydia Ko (60) and defending champion Hyo Joo Kim (61) of South Korea posted double-digit under-par scores on the opening day, marking the first time since the 2003 Kellogg-Keebler Classic that two players have reached double digits under par in the opening round.

 

Aditi Ashok's Round Details

The 27-year-old Aditi began the day on the back nine with three consecutive birdies, on the 11th, 12th and 13th. She made her first bogey on the 18th and follow it up with back-to-back birdies on the first and second holes before dropping shots in a row on the third and fourth holes.

A pair of bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes saw Aditi close the day at even par. She made five birdies and as many bogeys.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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