Adidas gains as Sawe, Assefa shine in record-breaking London Marathon

Adidas shares rise after Sabastian Sawe's historic sub-two-hour London Marathon win, with top finishers wearing the brand’s premium Adizero Pro Evo 3 "supershoes."

IMAGE: Sabastian Sawe celebrates with a shoe after winning the men's elite race and setting a new world record with a time of 01:59:30. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Adidas shares rose 1.7% after a landmark performance at the London Marathon.

Sabastian Sawe became the first man to run a marathon under two hours in an official race.

Yomif Kejelcha finished second in his marathon debut.

Tigst Assefa set a new women-only world record.

German sportswear maker Adidas' shares rose 1.7% on Monday after Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe won the London Marathon and became the first man to run a marathon in under two hours in an official race, while wearing the brand's flagship trainers.

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha finished second in his marathon debut and Tigst Assefa broke her own women‑only world record. All three were wearing Adidas' Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 trainers, which are set to go on sale on Thursday.

The third iteration of Adidas' flagship "supershoe", launched in late 2023, will be sold exclusively via the Adidas app for $500 a pair, according to the company's website, but the steep price tag puts them out of reach of most runners.