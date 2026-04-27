HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Adidas gains as Sawe, Assefa shine in record-breaking London Marathon

Adidas gains as Sawe, Assefa shine in record-breaking London Marathon

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 17:10 IST

x

Adidas shares rise after Sabastian Sawe's historic sub-two-hour London Marathon win, with top finishers wearing the brand’s premium Adizero Pro Evo 3 "supershoes."

Sabastian Sawe celebrates with a shoe after winning the men's elite race and setting a new world record with a time of 01:59:30.

IMAGE: Sabastian Sawe celebrates with a shoe after winning the men's elite race and setting a new world record with a time of 01:59:30. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Adidas shares rose 1.7% after a landmark performance at the London Marathon.
  • Sabastian Sawe became the first man to run a marathon under two hours in an official race.
  • Yomif Kejelcha finished second in his marathon debut.
  • Tigst Assefa set a new women-only world record.

German sportswear maker Adidas' shares rose 1.7% on Monday after Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe won the London Marathon and became the first man to run a marathon in under two hours in an official race, while wearing the brand's flagship trainers.

 

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha finished second in his marathon debut and Tigst Assefa broke her own women‑only world record. All three were wearing Adidas' Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 trainers, which are set to go on sale on Thursday.

The third iteration of Adidas' flagship "supershoe", launched in late 2023, will be sold exclusively via the Adidas app for $500 a pair, according to the company's website, but the steep price tag puts them out of reach of most runners.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

'Those four sixes changed the game': Pathan praises Rinku
'Those four sixes changed the game': Pathan praises Rinku
From injury scare to five-star show: Mohsin's IPL comeback
From injury scare to five-star show: Mohsin's IPL comeback
LSG hit rock bottom after Super Over loss to KKR
LSG hit rock bottom after Super Over loss to KKR
'That knock made the difference': Arora credits Rinku for KKR win
'That knock made the difference': Arora credits Rinku for KKR win
IPL: Raghuvanshi Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach
IPL: Raghuvanshi Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts with Simplicity, Stuns Alongside Aamir & Junaid Khan1:26

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts with Simplicity, Stuns Alongside...

Raveena's Stunning Appearance Leaves Mumbai in Awe1:04

Raveena's Stunning Appearance Leaves Mumbai in Awe

Two Killed in Horrific Road Accident in Bahraich1:16

Two Killed in Horrific Road Accident in Bahraich

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO