Delhi's Addya Katyal has clinched the prestigious women's trap gold in the youth category at the National Championships, showcasing her shooting prowess on Sunday.

Key Points Delhi's Addya Katyal clinched the women's trap gold in the youth category at the National Championships on Sunday.

Katyal achieved a score of 108 to secure her victory at the Karni Singh Range.

Madhya Pradesh's Heena Rashmi Bairwa earned the silver medal, while Haryana's Sift Sandhu took the bronze.

Divyalakshya Chauhan of Madhya Pradesh also won gold in the men's deaf category with a score of 75.

Delhi's Addya Katyal clinched the women's trap gold in the youth category, shooting 108 at the National Championships at the Karni Singh Range here on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh's Heena Rashmi Bairwa took the silver with 107, while Haryana's Sift Sandhu claimed the bronze with 105.

Tamil Nadu's Nilaa Rajaa Baalu (104) and her statemate Tanisska Senthilkumar (99), Madhya Pradesh's Poonam Raghuwanshi (97), Army's Aishwari Choudhary (96) and Madhya Pradesh's Pragya Sen (94) completed the eight finalists.

Madhya Pradesh's Divyalakshya Chauhan won the men's deaf category gold with a score of 75.