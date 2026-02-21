Adani Group plans to revive Formula 1 at Buddh Circuit

IMAGE: The India F1 Grand Prix was held for three seasons from 2011 to 2013 before being dropped from the F1 calendar. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Adani Group is actively pursuing strategies to restart Formula 1 racing at the Buddh International Circuit.

Karan Adani revealed plans to bring Formula 1 back to India, citing the country's potential and large fan base.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the Buddh circuit, indicating government interest and potential support for the initiative.

Adani Group's acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd includes the Buddh circuit, paving the way for potential F1 revival.

The Adani Group is working on strategies to restart the Formula 1 motor sport at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Karan Adani, the MD of Adani Cement said on Saturday.

According to official sources, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the circuit and held talks with officials from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

"I'm very excited... obviously the Buddh circuit comes (as) part of the deal. I'm very personally engaged in terms of bringing Formula 1 back into India. I think India has a lot of potential. There's a lot of following in Formula 1 from India, " Adani, who is also the MD of Adani Ports & SEZ, said while speaking at the 70th Foundation Day of All India Management Association (AIMA) in the national capital.

The Adani Group is in the fray to buy the troubled Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) -- the flagship company of the Jaypee Group.

In November 2025, the infrastructure-to-energy group won majority lenders' vote for takeover of debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates as its Rs 14,535-crore acquisition proposal included a higher upfront payment than rival bidders.

India can set a benchmark

Adani further said he has been following the sport since 2000 and believes India can set a benchmark for global events like Formula 1.

"Reputation of India and Indians has improved very, very significantly... I do believe that India can really showcase Formula 1... and can be a benchmark for a global event," he said.

Adani said the exposure to such sports in India is limited and people have to go to other countries like Abu Dhabi or Singapore to experience the sport.

Re-starting Formula 1 will also provide an opportunity to showcase not just the infrastructure but the hospitality and the heritage of country, he said.

The F1 race was held in 2011, 2012, 2013 at the Buddh Circuit before being halted due to tax dispute with the Uttar Pradesh government, which said the event was entertainment and not a sport.