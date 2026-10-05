Ahmedabad Marathon Achieves Global Recognition

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has achieved a significant milestone by being included in the prestigious World Athletics Global Calendar, elevating its status and allowing runners' performances to contribute to global rankings.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Key Points The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is now part of the World Athletics Global Calendar, allowing participants' performances to count towards World Athletics Rankings.

This inclusion signifies the marathon's growth, from a few thousand runners to over 24,000, and its adherence to international standards in race operations and safety.

The recognition elevates Ahmedabad's status on the international road-racing map, aligning with the city's preparations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Sanjay Adesara of Adani Sportsline expressed pride in the recognition, validating the event's high standards and its role as a city-wide festival.

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has been included in the World Athletics Global Calendar ahead of its 10th edition on November 29, making performances at the race eligible for consideration in World Athletics Rankings.

The inclusion marks a significant milestone for the marathon, which has grown from a few thousand runners in its early editions to more than 24,000 participants in its previous edition.

Ahmedabad's Growing Sporting Profile

The recognition also brings Ahmedabad into the international road-racing calendar and reflects the standards followed by the event, including course measurement and certification, race operations, medical preparedness, timing and results, elite athlete management, and compliance with applicable athletics and anti-doping regulations.

The event has evolved into a city-wide sporting occasion, with runners, volunteers, families and Armed Forces personnel participating on the streets of Ahmedabad.

The milestone comes as Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, adding to the city's growing sporting profile.

"Being part of the World Athletics Global Calendar is a proud moment for everyone who has made this marathon what it is today, from the runners and volunteers to the Armed Forces personnel who run alongside us," Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said in a release.

"This recognition validates the standards we have built, including course certification, runner safety, timing systems and elite athlete management. Ahmedabad celebrates this marathon as a festival, with people from every neighbourhood coming onto the streets together," he added.

Adesara said the organisers remained committed to giving Ahmedabad "a race worthy of this recognition" as the marathon heads into its 10th edition.