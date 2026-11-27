The 10th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, featuring over 32,000 participants and now part of the World Athletics Global Calendar, is set to honour India's armed forces this Sunday with comprehensive arrangements for a successful event.

Key Points Over 32,000 runners are expected to participate in the 10th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon on Sunday.

The marathon continues its #Run4OurSoldiers theme, honouring India's armed forces.

This year marks the marathon's inclusion in the World Athletics Global Calendar, making performances eligible for global rankings.

The event features Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K categories at Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park.

Extensive security, traffic management, and medical support plans were outlined on Friday by organisers and city authorities.

More than 32,000 runners are expected to participate in the 10th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM) on Sunday.

Organised by Adani Sportsline, the milestone edition will bring together runners from across the country under its enduring theme, #Run4OurSoldiers, honouring the courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces.

A Decade Of Dedication And Global Recognition

Over the past decade, the marathon has become a prominent fixture on Ahmedabad's sporting calendar, attracting participants from across India and overseas.

A significant milestone this year is the marathon's inclusion in the World Athletics Global Calendar, making performances eligible for consideration in the World Athletics Rankings.

This year's race at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park will feature four categories: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K.

Ensuring A Smooth And Safe Race Day

At a technical press briefing on Friday, the organisers, Ahmedabad City Police, Traffic Police and Health Department outlined race-day arrangements covering security, route management, traffic diversions and medical support.

Ahmedabad Police will deploy more than 500 personnel along the route and at key locations to manage security and crowds.

Traffic Police have planned diversions and public advisories to facilitate commuter movement, while medical teams, emergency personnel and ambulances will be stationed at strategic points along the course.

Race Director's Vision For Future Growth

David Cundy, race director of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, said, "Reaching the 10th edition is an important milestone. We have consistently worked to strengthen race operations, course management and the participant experience.

"Inclusion in the World Athletics Global Calendar is a significant recognition of this progress and encourages us to raise our standards further."