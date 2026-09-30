Ad-Hoc Committee Strips National TT Tournaments Of Ranking Points

The ad-hoc committee overseeing Indian table tennis has sparked widespread concern among athletes by stripping national ranking tournaments of official points, raising questions about player careers and future team selections.

Key Points An ad-hoc committee has stripped all national ranking tournaments in Indian table tennis of their official ranking points.

This decision, affecting events like the upcoming Panchkula tournament, has caused significant confusion and anxiety among players, impacting their hard work and financial investments.

The ad-hoc committee, appointed after the Table Tennis Federation of India's suspension, states its primary mandate is to protect athletes and ensure operations continue without disruption.

No ranking points will be awarded to events until an official calendar for domestic tournaments is finalised in consultation with state associations and technical officials.

The lack of national ranking points can directly affect player selection for the Indian team, as previously seen with Manika Batra's exclusion from the Asian Games squad.

The ad-hoc committee overseeing administration of table tennis in India has stripped all national ranking tournaments of their official ranking points ahead of the Panchkula edition beginning on October 6, causing confusion and anxiety among the players.

Last month, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had suspended the recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India, leading to the appointment of the ad-hoc committee under Arjuna Award winner Indu Puri as the chairperson.

The committee, also including legal expert Namrata Chatterjee and ITTF governance manager Andres Constantin, was appointed by the Indian Olympic Association on ministry's direction.

The next iteration of the National Ranking TT tournament will be held in Panchkula from October 6-13, with top 16 players from each category across the country set to feature in it, including Manika Batra.

Players Express Deep Concern

World No 66 Ankur Bhattacharya said the decision affects the hard work done by the players.

"We train day in and day out to perform at these national rankings. Taking away ranking points right before the tournament makes all our hard work, intense preparation, and severe financial investments meaningless. It feels like our careers are being toyed with," Bhattacharya said in a release.

Ad-Hoc Committee's Stance

However, ad-hoc committee chairperson Puri told PTI that the committee only intends to ensure that the players do not suffer in this period.

"We are only an ad-hoc panel. We are here for the players. We will ensure that players don't suffer," she said.

In an email to the suspended TTFI regarding documenting handover, the ad-hoc committee conveyed that no ranking points will be awarded to events until an official calendar is finalised. It also tried to allay players' concerns.

"The Ad-hoc Committee's primary mandate is to ensure that table tennis operations, especially those directly impacting athletes, continue without disruption," the ad-hoc body said in the email which is in PTI's possession.

"There is already significant confusion among players regarding the status of domestic tournaments. To protect their interests and safeguard their careers, the calendar for upcoming domestic tournaments shall be prepared in consultation with state associations and technical officials.

"Please be advised that until such time as this official calendar is finalized, any tournaments held forthwith by TTFI shall not be considered as Ranking tournaments," the committee said in the email sent on September 28.

Impact On Player Selection

Both international and national ranking points are part of the selection criteria for the Indian team. Manika was not included in the Asian Games squad as she did not have national ranking points. She is ranked 53 in the world.