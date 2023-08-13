ACT champs India among Top 3 in FIH rankings

IMAGE: India's Akashdeep Singh scored in India's ACT title win over Malaysia on Saturday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

The Indian hockey team received a shot in the arm ahead of the Asian Games, as rose to third in FIH rankings released on Sunday.

Following their Asian Champions Trophy triumph on Saturday, India (2771.35 points) jumped one place to third and went past England (2763.50 points) behind top-ranked Netherlands (3095.90 points) and Belgium (2917.87 points).

This was the second time India rose to No 3 in the FIH rankings. India had achieved a similar ranking in 2021 after securing a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, which was their first medal at the Games in 41 years.

On Saturday, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side defeated Malaysia 4-3 to lift the ACT title, after an incredible comeback from 1-3 down.

In the last edition of the event in 2021, India had finished third.

The Indian hockey team's next assignment will be the Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 23.

The ACT runners-up Malaysia remained on ninth in the FIH rankings.

South Korea find themselves at 11th while Pakistan is placed 16th.