HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 10 aces, total domination! Zverev unstoppable in Halle

10 aces, total domination! Zverev unstoppable in Halle

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 19, 2025 09:47 IST

x

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Marcos Giron in the first round Wednesday at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany.

Overpowering Giron with his serve, Zverev had 10 aces and never faced a break point while winning 28 of 34 points on first serve (82 percent).

 

11th-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia also defeated France's Quentin Halys 6-2, 7-5 in the second round. With just six unforced errors (compared to 21 for Halys) and three of five break points converted, Medvedev controlled play while winning 60 percent of points in the match.

Eighth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia and Alex Michelsen found the winner's circle as well.

HSBC Championships

Second seed Jack Draper of the UK got the best of Australia's Alexei Popyrin, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5) in Round 2 play in London. The match took 2 hours, 13 minutes and Draper won just 51% of total points. With 14 aces and 33 winners, the World No. 6 outlasted Popyrin in a grueling slugfest.

Fourth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark rallied to a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Mackenzie McDonald. After a slow start, Rune settled in and dominated the stat columns throughout the remainder of the match. The ninth-ranked player in the world had the advantage in winners (30-22), aces (13-3), break points converted (5-2) and net points won (11-6).

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut and Brandon Nakashima were also winners in Round of 16 action.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Not the Grand Slams: Djokovic's new obsession is...
Not the Grand Slams: Djokovic's new obsession is...
When fans turn toxic: Player breaks her silence
When fans turn toxic: Player breaks her silence
Alcaraz-Raducanu pair up for $1M US Open doubles
Alcaraz-Raducanu pair up for $1M US Open doubles
'Totally unprofessional': Sabalenka's honest confession
'Totally unprofessional': Sabalenka's honest confession
Osaka's grasscourt nightmare begins early
Osaka's grasscourt nightmare begins early

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 2

Premium Vivo T4 Ultra Hits The Market

webstory image 3

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

VIDEOS

PM Modi receives grand welcome at St Mark's Square in Croatia4:13

PM Modi receives grand welcome at St Mark's Square in...

'Honoured to meet him': Trump after hosting Munir at the White House2:22

'Honoured to meet him': Trump after hosting Munir at the...

PM Modi joins world leaders for group photo at G7 Summit2:31

PM Modi joins world leaders for group photo at G7 Summit

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD