Mohith HS: From Accidental Goalkeeper To India's World Cup Hope

Discover the inspiring journey of Mohith HS, India's accidental goalkeeper from Karnataka, as he prepares to make his debut at the FIH Hockey World Cup, aiming to bring glory to the nation.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X.com

Key Points Mohith HS, 24, an accidental goalkeeper from Karnataka, is selected for the FIH Hockey World Cup.

He will represent India alongside experienced Suraj Karkera at the tournament in Netherlands and Belgium.

Mohith's consistent performances in the FIH Pro League secured his spot, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Inspired by PR Sreejesh, Mohith aims to give his 100% and help India win the World Cup.

India enters the World Cup with confidence after recent victories against top teams like Netherlands and Germany.

At 24 years of age, accidental goalkeeper Mohith HS of Karnataka is set to realise his lifelong dream of representing India at the FIH Hockey World Cup, which will be jointed hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30. Alongside the experienced Suraj Karkera, Mohith is one of the two goalkeepers in the Indian team, marking another significant milestone in his remarkable journey.

While Mohith may not have the same level of international experience as Suraj, the young custodian has impressed consistently in recent months, particularly during the final leg of the FIH Pro League season, where his performances reinforced the selectors' faith in his abilities.

Mohith's Unexpected Path To Hockey Stardom

Ironically, Mohith's hockey journey began by chance. He was drafted into his school's hockey team because there was no goalkeeper available, and his coach believed his height would be an advantage between the posts. What started as an unexpected opportunity soon evolved into a promising career. Since then, Mohith has represented India at the Junior World Cup before earning his senior national call-up, steadily progressing through the ranks.

"I always had a mindset to represent India in major tournaments because when I played in the Junior World Cup, we were not able to finish on the podium; we ended up fourth. So, from that time, it was my dream to do something big for India," Mohith said in a Hockey India release.

Learning From The Best And World Cup Ambitions

Mohith also acknowledged the learnings from legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is an inspiration for the next generation of Indian custodians. "We have learnt a lot from him (Sreejesh). But it's not that we are under pressure to fill those shoes because he has done so well for India. We will give 100 per cent on the ground, and then we will see what happens," said Mohith.

India head into the FIH World Cup with renewed confidence following an encouraging finish to their recent FIH Pro League campaign, including memorable victories over the Netherlands and Germany. Speaking about the team's preparations, Mohith said, "After defeating the Netherlands and Germany (in the FIH Pro League), we have gained a lot of confidence. I think we are up to the mark before the World Cup."

For Mohith, representing India on the biggest stage is both a privilege and a responsibility. His focus remains firmly on contributing in every possible way while chasing the ultimate prize. "My personal benchmark is to give my 100 per cent for my country when I step on the field. I haven't got a bigger opportunity than this so far in my senior career. I will try to make India the world champions once again," he said.

India's lone gold at the FIH World Cup came way back in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, when the team lifted the trophy by beating Pakistan in the final.