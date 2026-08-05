Home  » Sports » Abu Bakr Mahmood To Lead Pakistan In FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

Abu Bakr Mahmood To Lead Pakistan In FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 05, 2026 15:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover the full 20-member Pakistan squad, led by Abu Bakr Mahmood, set to compete in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, marking their return to the global stage after eight years.

Key Points

  • Abu Bakr Mahmood will captain the 20-member Pakistan squad for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup.
  • The tournament is scheduled from August 15 to 30 in the Netherlands and Belgium.
  • Pakistan is participating in the Hockey World Cup after an eight-year hiatus.
  • The team is grouped in Pool D alongside India, England, and Wales.
  • Pakistan's opening match will be against England on August 15 in Amstelveen.

Striker Abu Bakr Mahmood will lead a 20-member Pakistan team in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30. The national hockey selectors have retained former captain Ammad Shakeel Butt in the squad, which includes mostly those players who have been representing the country in recent international events.

Pakistan's World Cup Squad Details

The PHF is yet to give clarity on the coaching and manangement team for the World Cup in which Pakistan is taking part after eight years. Pakistan squad: Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Adil Latif, Ahmed Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin Anjum, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Umar Mustafa, Abu Bakar Mahmood (C), Ali Raza, Abdul Manan and Muhammad Ammad.

 

Pakistan are placed along side arch-rivals India, England and Wales in Pool D of the men's tournament. Pakistan will open their campaign against England at Amstelveen, Netherlands on August 15.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

pakistan hockey teamfih men's hockey world cupabu bakr mahmoodhockey world cup squadpakistan sports

More From Rediff

Neeraj Chopra's CWG Silver: A Triumph Over Injury

Neeraj Chopra's CWG Silver: A Triumph Over Injury
Chennai Open Tennis Tournament Back On Calendar

Chennai Open Tennis Tournament Back On Calendar
Vinicius Jr Happy Under Mourinho as Transfer Rumours Grow

Vinicius Jr Happy Under Mourinho as Transfer Rumours Grow

Related Stories

India Unveils 20-Member Squad For Upcoming FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

India Unveils 20-Member Squad For Upcoming FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

Web Stories

OnePlus N6x Goes Official In India

OnePlus N6x Goes Official In India
Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan
Veggie Fried Rice: 10-Min Recipe

Veggie Fried Rice: 10-Min Recipe

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026