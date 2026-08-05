Abu Bakr Mahmood To Lead Pakistan In FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

Discover the full 20-member Pakistan squad, led by Abu Bakr Mahmood, set to compete in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, marking their return to the global stage after eight years.

Key Points Abu Bakr Mahmood will captain the 20-member Pakistan squad for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled from August 15 to 30 in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Pakistan is participating in the Hockey World Cup after an eight-year hiatus.

The team is grouped in Pool D alongside India, England, and Wales.

Pakistan's opening match will be against England on August 15 in Amstelveen.

Striker Abu Bakr Mahmood will lead a 20-member Pakistan team in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30. The national hockey selectors have retained former captain Ammad Shakeel Butt in the squad, which includes mostly those players who have been representing the country in recent international events.

Pakistan's World Cup Squad Details

The PHF is yet to give clarity on the coaching and manangement team for the World Cup in which Pakistan is taking part after eight years. Pakistan squad: Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Adil Latif, Ahmed Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin Anjum, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Umar Mustafa, Abu Bakar Mahmood (C), Ali Raza, Abdul Manan and Muhammad Ammad.

Pakistan are placed along side arch-rivals India, England and Wales in Pool D of the men's tournament. Pakistan will open their campaign against England at Amstelveen, Netherlands on August 15.