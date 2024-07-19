News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Abki baar 25 paar': Paralympian Jhajharia's big claims

Source: PTI
July 19, 2024 18:02 IST
Sumit Antil is one of India's major medal contenders 

IMAGE: Sumit Antil is one of India's medal contenders at the 2024 Paralympics. Photograph: Paraathletics/X

Indian para athletes are not only aiming to better the country's best ever show but are also aiming to surpass the 25-medal mark at the upcoming Paris Paralympics, said PCI President Devendra Jhajharia on Friday.

The Indian athletes had scripted history at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, winning as many as 19 medals, including a whopping five gold.

 

"This time our slogan is Abki Baar 25 Paar. We have a target of winning more than 25 medals this time. The preparation is going well. I am in touch with the athletes," Jhajharia said during a panel discussion on India's preparations for the Paris Olympics.

Jhajharia, a three-time Paralympic medallist, was part of the best-ever performance by Indian para athletes at Tokyo in 2021 clinching the silver in the F46 javelin throw adding to his gold at the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio editions.

The 43-year-old asserted that the para athletes are physically and mentally ready for the Paris Games and will continue the trend of doing well at marquee events as they did at the Para Asian Games last year and in the recent world championships.

"The players are not only physically but also mentally fit. They are getting all the facilities under the TOPS scheme.

"In the past 4 years, India has performed well in every event. In the world championships we were at number 5. To be 5 in the world is a huge thing." he said.

The Paris Paralympics are scheduled to begin on August 28.

Source: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

