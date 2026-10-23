Abinaya Rajarajan, Neil Samraj Break National Records At Junior Athletics Championships

Indian junior sprinters Abinaya Rajarajan and Neil Samraj made headlines by setting new national records in the 100m dash at the National Junior Athletics Championships in Chennai.

Key Points Abinaya Rajarajan set a new Under-20 women's 100m national record, clocking 11.49 seconds on Friday.

Neil Samraj improved his own national 100m record in the U-18 men's group with a gold-winning time of 10.45 seconds.

Both Abinaya and Neil's achievements occurred on the opening day of the National Junior Athletics Championships in Chennai.

Punjab's Amanat Kamboj won gold in the women's U20 discus throw with a meet record of 51.44m.

Tamil Nadu's promising sprinter Abinaya Rajarajan rocketed off the blocks to set Under-20 women's 100m national record on the opening day of the National Junior Athletics Championships which got underway here on Friday.

It was double delight for Tamil Nadu team as Neil Samraj also improved his own national 100m record in the U-18 men's group.

Record-Breaking Performances

Abinaya stamped her authority in the 100m dash, clocking 11.49 seconds to win gold, and bettering her own national record of 11.54 seconds set last year in Kochi.

Neil's gold winning time was 10.45 seconds. It was better than his own national U-18 100m record of 10.46 seconds set earlier this year in Ludhiana.

Punjab's international thrower Amanat Kamboj dominated the women's U20 discus throw event. She recorded a throw of 51.44m to win the gold. Supriya Attri (Uttar Pradesh) was a close second with a throw of 51.40m.

Results: Men U20:

5,000m: Abhinandan Suryavan (Maharashtra) 14:32.08, Aakash (Uttar Pradesh) 14:32.14, Rohit Choudhary (Rajasthan) 14:32.35.

Pole vault: Arya Dev (Uttar Pradesh) 4.60m, Ajeet Kumar (Rajasthan) 4.60m, RR Vishal (Tamil Nadu) 4.40m.

Women U20:

100m: Abinaya Rajarajan (Tamil Nadu) 11.49 seconds (national record), Kajal Vaja (Gujarat) 11.61 seconds, Nancy (Haryana) 11.83 seconds.

5,000m: Tamanna (Karnataka) 17:27.85, Roshini Kalura (Uttarakhand) 17:35,71, Archita Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) 17:36,25.

Discus throw: Amanat Kamboj (Punjab) 51.44m (meet record), Supriya Attri (Uttar Pradesh) 51.40m, Anushree KS (Tamil Nadu) 46.82m.