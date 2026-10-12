Decorated Archer Abhishek Verma Eyes Olympic Comeback And 2030 Commonwealth Games

Decorated Indian compound archer Abhishek Verma is setting his sights on a powerful comeback, targeting participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2030 Commonwealth Games on home soil, even as India secures its historic Olympic quota in the sport.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points Abhishek Verma, India's most decorated compound archer, is determined to rejoin the national team and compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

India secured its first Olympic quota in compound archery at the recently-concluded Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where the discipline will debut in the mixed team event.

Verma believes India can win multiple medals in archery at the Olympics, with strong performances expected in both compound and recurve disciplines.

He has been mentoring younger archers, including Chikitha Taniparthi, contributing to India's progress even while outside the national team.

Verma advocates for a selection system that prioritises mixed team combinations, match performances, and archer chemistry for optimal Olympic preparation.

India's most decorated compound archer Abhishek Verma is determined to fight his way back into the national team after missing the country's historic Olympic qualification at the Asian Games and is targeting not just the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics but also the 2030 Commonwealth Games on home soil.

India became the first country to secure an Olympic quota in compound archery at the recently-concluded Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where the discipline will make its Olympic debut in the mixed team event. Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi clinched the mixed team gold to secure the berth, while India also won the men's and women's team titles.

The 37-year-old, who missed out on selection for what would have been his fourth consecutive Asian Games, admitted that being away from action was disappointing but took solace in the performances of youngsters he has mentored.

"Of course, I felt bad about missing the Asian Games," Verma told PTI in an interview from Hyderabad, where he is competing for Prithviraj Yodhas in the Archery Premier League (APL).

"But my students and juniors were there, and they performed the way I would have wanted them to. India has established itself as a strong force in compound archery, and they proved that once again."

Abhishek Verma's Olympic Comeback Ambitions

Olympic Quota places belong to the country and not to the athletes who secure it and a trial closer to the Games determines the final entries.

With India's qualification secured, he believes the country can now focus entirely on preparing for Los Angeles, with around 18 months to fine-tune combinations and raise performance further.

"The pressure of qualifying is off our backs now. We can focus fully on the Olympics without that distraction. We have around a year and a half to prepare, and we have to make the most of it," he said.

Verma is not ready to give up on his own Olympic ambitions. Having won five medals including two gold across three Asian Games appearances, along with multiple World Cup honours, the 37-year-old remains hungry for more.

"It is human nature that the more you achieve, the more you want. I have competed at the Asian Games three times and won five medals. If I now tell myself that I want to compete at a fourth Asian Games and win two or three more medals, that desire will never end," he said.

Verma has set his sights on both the 2028 Olympics and the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which India will host. He said he has been training since compound archery's inclusion in the Olympic programme and expected his efforts to show in the upcoming selection trials.

"I intend to keep competing and performing at 100 per cent. My target is the 2028 Olympics, and I am also looking at the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India. You will see the results in the upcoming trials," he said.

India's Strong Archery Prospects for LA28

India's strong showing at the Asian Games has reinforced his belief that the country can make a significant impact at the Olympics.

While compound archery will offer one medal opportunity through the mixed team event, recurve archery has five events, giving India further scope to add to its tally.

The Indian recurve contingent also made its mark at the Asian Games, with Kumkum Mohod winning individual gold and adding another title in the women's team event.

India finished ahead of traditional powerhouse Korea (3-3-3) in the archery medal standings, with nine medals (five gold, two silver and two bronze).

Verma believes the depth across both disciplines gives India reason to be optimistic about its Olympic prospects.

"I believe the Indian team can win a medal in compound archery at the Olympics and that would be a bonus. Recurve is also doing well, and the overall standard of Indian archery has improved. I think India could win two or three medals in archery," he said.

Verma's confidence stems not just from the results but also from the quality of performances. Although he has not won an individual medal since his gold at the 2023 World Cup in Medellin, Colombia, he believes his scores remain competitive and that the focus must be on converting them into victories.

"In the two national ranking tournaments, we have been scoring around 715-716, which is up to the mark. I cannot control everything, but I can keep making an effort and work towards making up for the missed opportunities."

Verma's Mentorship Role in Indian Archery

Even while outside the national team, Verma has continued to play a role in India's progress, guiding several younger archers, including Chikitha, who has flourished under his mentorship after moving to Sports Authority of India's Sonepat centre.

The two remained in touch during the Asian Games. Verma said his involvement was a natural extension of his responsibility as a senior athlete rather than a formal coaching role.

"It is not necessary to officially declare yourself a coach to guide others. As a senior, I have a responsibility to help take Indian archery forward. I have been guiding the youngsters from the beginning," he said.

"I used to make notes, identify areas for improvement and work on upgrading my own game. I would pass on those learnings to my juniors so they could benefit from my experience. It may not be an official role, but I try to help whenever they need guidance."

Verma said he remained in regular contact with the team, including before the crucial knockout rounds.

Optimising Mixed Team Selection for Future Success

Looking ahead to Los Angeles, Verma also called for a selection system that places greater emphasis on mixed team combinations, match performances and the chemistry between archers.

"Some archers do well in ranking events, while others perform better in matches. The combination also matters, so I think we should design the trial format with the mixed team in mind and take into account who performs best in that format," he said.

He believes prospective combinations need sufficient time to develop before the Olympics, while India must also maintain a wider pool of competitive reserves.

"The athletes should have at least a year to compete together and build a bond. They should participate in five or six tournaments to develop that understanding," he asserted.

"Having a strong backup pool is equally important. I would not recommend just one reserve; we should have five or six athletes competing regularly, so that we have options when the final selection is made," he said.

Verma also welcomed the Archery Premier League as a platform for competitive exposure and team bonding, describing it as a useful break from the intensity of the regular tournament circuit.

"The APL is a good recreational activity for archers. It allows you to step away from the seriousness of regular training and tournaments, relax and build team unity. It is a different experience, and that is valuable in itself," he said.