Abhishek Ahuja Advances To Semifinals In Delhi Snooker Championship

Delhi State 6-Red champion Abhishek Ahuja has impressively secured his place in the semifinals of the 49th Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship after dominant performances at the Cue Due Academy.

Key Points Abhishek Ahuja, the Delhi State 6-Red champion, has advanced to the semifinals of the 49th Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship.

Ahuja secured his spot with comfortable victories against Asif Malik (3-0) and Anuj Uppal (3-1).

Shoaib Khan and Sandeep Gulati also progressed to the semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinal matches.

The championship is being organised by the Delhi Billiards and Snooker Association (DBSA).

Delhi State 6-Red champion Abhishek Ahuja advanced to the semifinals of the 49th Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship with comfortable victories at the Cue Due Academy in Okhla here.

Ahuja defeated Asif Malik 3-0 before getting the better of Anuj Uppal 3-1 to book his place in the last four.

In the quarterfinals, Shoaib Khan defeated Lalit Dahiya 3-0, while Sandeep Gulati beat Gurpreet Singh 3-1.

The championship is being organised by the Delhi Billiards and Snooker Association (DBSA).