Abhishek Ahuja Advances To Semifinals In Delhi Snooker Championship

Delhi State 6-Red champion Abhishek Ahuja has impressively secured his place in the semifinals of the 49th Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship after dominant performances at the Cue Due Academy.
Key Points
- Abhishek Ahuja, the Delhi State 6-Red champion, has advanced to the semifinals of the 49th Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship.
- Ahuja secured his spot with comfortable victories against Asif Malik (3-0) and Anuj Uppal (3-1).
- Shoaib Khan and Sandeep Gulati also progressed to the semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinal matches.
- The championship is being organised by the Delhi Billiards and Snooker Association (DBSA).
Delhi State 6-Red champion Abhishek Ahuja advanced to the semifinals of the 49th Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship with comfortable victories at the Cue Due Academy in Okhla here.
Ahuja defeated Asif Malik 3-0 before getting the better of Anuj Uppal 3-1 to book his place in the last four.
In the quarterfinals, Shoaib Khan defeated Lalit Dahiya 3-0, while Sandeep Gulati beat Gurpreet Singh 3-1.
The championship is being organised by the Delhi Billiards and Snooker Association (DBSA).