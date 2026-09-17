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Abhishek Ahuja Advances To Semifinals In Delhi Snooker Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 17, 2026 19:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi State 6-Red champion Abhishek Ahuja has impressively secured his place in the semifinals of the 49th Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship after dominant performances at the Cue Due Academy.

Key Points

  • Abhishek Ahuja, the Delhi State 6-Red champion, has advanced to the semifinals of the 49th Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship.
  • Ahuja secured his spot with comfortable victories against Asif Malik (3-0) and Anuj Uppal (3-1).
  • Shoaib Khan and Sandeep Gulati also progressed to the semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinal matches.
  • The championship is being organised by the Delhi Billiards and Snooker Association (DBSA).

Delhi State 6-Red champion Abhishek Ahuja advanced to the semifinals of the 49th Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship with comfortable victories at the Cue Due Academy in Okhla here.

Ahuja defeated Asif Malik 3-0 before getting the better of Anuj Uppal 3-1 to book his place in the last four.

 

In the quarterfinals, Shoaib Khan defeated Lalit Dahiya 3-0, while Sandeep Gulati beat Gurpreet Singh 3-1.

The championship is being organised by the Delhi Billiards and Snooker Association (DBSA).

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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