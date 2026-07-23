Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra Calls For Education Reform Amid NEET Row

Amidst widespread protests against NEET exam irregularities and student suicides, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra and Grandmaster Nihal Sarin have passionately called for urgent education system reforms, emphasizing transparency and accountability.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy MGD1

Key Points Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra advocates for an education system that fosters confidence, rewards merit, and nurtures curiosity amidst NEET exam irregularities.

Grandmaster Nihal Sarin expresses deep concern over the immense pressure on students preparing for critical examinations and calls for accountability.

Bindra stresses the importance of a transparent and merit-based education system for national strength and opportunity.

Ongoing protests against NEET irregularities are supported by environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk and have involved student marches towards Parliament.

India's first individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra on Thursday called for an education system that "inspires confidence" amid raging protests against irregularities in the NEET exam that led to suicides by multiple students across the country.

Bindra avoided a direct comment on the ongoing movement that is seeking the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan but stressed on the need for a transparent and merit-based system.

"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them," he posted on X.

"The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths," he noted.

"I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come," he went on to add.

Grandmaster Nihal Sarin's Strong Views

Even more blunt in his views was young Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, one of the world's leading rapid and blitz specialists.

Sarin said he was deeply pained by the plight of students who endure immense pressure while preparing for career-defining examinations, adding that such serious issues should not be brushed under the carpet.

"We must be accountable," he wrote on 'X'.

"As a young Indian who is proud to represent this nation, I am in pain. The pressure a youngster endures when appearing for a critical exam is not trivial. Brushing it under the carpet is not acceptable," he added.

Ongoing Protests And Activist Support

The protests are being spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party with environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk lending support through an ongoing fast.

Wangchuk, who was fasting at the Jantar Mantar, was first shifted to Safdarjung Hospital citing his falling vital parameters.

He is now in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his wife approached the Delhi High Court seeking a transfer from the government facility.

Thousands of students tried to march towards the Parliament on July 20 to express their frustration but were thwarted by Delhi Police's use of force, including tear gas and lathi-charge.