HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Abhinav Bindra Named IOC's Mental Health Ambassador

Abhinav Bindra Named IOC's Mental Health Ambassador

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 15, 2025 23:55 IST

x

Abhinav Bindra

IMAGE: In his new role, Abhinav Bindra will be tasked with breaking stigma, encouraging open conversation about mental health and promoting well-being within sport and beyond. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra has been named as International Olympic Committee's Mental Health Ambassador, the governing body announced on Friday.

Bindra, who won a gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle shooting event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has been a long-time advocate for athlete mental health, according to a report on Olympics.com.

The Indian shooting ace had been part of the IOC Mental Health Working Group since its inception a few years back.

The International Olympic Committee highlighted that mental health is as important as physical health, and no athlete should face challenges alone.

In his new role, Bindra will be tasked with breaking stigma, encouraging open conversation about mental health and promoting well-being within sport and beyond. 

In the past, he has consistently emphasised the need for comprehensive mental health support systems for athletes. Drawing on his own experiences, Bindra has advocated for proactive measures, education and accessible resources to ensure athletes can thrive both on and off the field.

The IOC Mental Health Ambassadors will engage athletes through social media, one-on-one conversations, and IOC educational programs. Their role is to inspire, guide, and provide trusted advice to athletes while helping integrate mental health into high-performance sporting environments.

The other ambassadors include British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw, Hong Kong China's Camille Cheng, Brazilian Bruno Fratus, and American figure skater Gracie Gold.

 

Ivorian track and field star Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Papua New Guinea's swimming legend Ryan Pini, South African sprinter Akani Simbine and Afghan cyclist Masomah Ali Zada.

Each ambassador brings unique perspectives and experience to the role, ranging from academic expertise to resilience advocacy, as per Olympics.com.

As per the IOC statement, Bindra brings 'his deep experience to the mission of making sport a healthier space for all'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why A Chess Master Has Complained Against AICF
Why A Chess Master Has Complained Against AICF
Will Ronaldo play in India? FC Goa drawn with Al Nassr
Will Ronaldo play in India? FC Goa drawn with Al Nassr
Manu Bhaker's National Anthem Tribute
Manu Bhaker's National Anthem Tribute
Confirmed! Messi to visit India in December
Confirmed! Messi to visit India in December
Modi vows all-round growth with new Sports Policy
Modi vows all-round growth with new Sports Policy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Iconic Sholay Dialogues

webstory image 2

7 Hidden Gems For A Quick I-Day Weekend Holiday

webstory image 3

14 Places In India & Abroad From The Freedom Movement

VIDEOS

PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort to mark 79th Independence day1:24

PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort to mark 79th...

'Punished enemies beyond imagination': PM salutes Op Sindoor heroes4:31

'Punished enemies beyond imagination': PM salutes Op...

'Losing hope on statehood': In first I-Day speech, Omar takes on Centre2:32

'Losing hope on statehood': In first I-Day speech, Omar...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV