Abhinav Bindra Named IOC's Mental Health Ambassador

Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra has been named as International Olympic Committee's Mental Health Ambassador, the governing body announced on Friday.



Bindra, who won a gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle shooting event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has been a long-time advocate for athlete mental health, according to a report on Olympics.com.



The Indian shooting ace had been part of the IOC Mental Health Working Group since its inception a few years back.



The International Olympic Committee highlighted that mental health is as important as physical health, and no athlete should face challenges alone.



In his new role, Bindra will be tasked with breaking stigma, encouraging open conversation about mental health and promoting well-being within sport and beyond.

In the past, he has consistently emphasised the need for comprehensive mental health support systems for athletes. Drawing on his own experiences, Bindra has advocated for proactive measures, education and accessible resources to ensure athletes can thrive both on and off the field.



The IOC Mental Health Ambassadors will engage athletes through social media, one-on-one conversations, and IOC educational programs. Their role is to inspire, guide, and provide trusted advice to athletes while helping integrate mental health into high-performance sporting environments.



The other ambassadors include British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw, Hong Kong China's Camille Cheng, Brazilian Bruno Fratus, and American figure skater Gracie Gold.

Ivorian track and field star Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Papua New Guinea's swimming legend Ryan Pini, South African sprinter Akani Simbine and Afghan cyclist Masomah Ali Zada.



Each ambassador brings unique perspectives and experience to the role, ranging from academic expertise to resilience advocacy, as per Olympics.com.



As per the IOC statement, Bindra brings 'his deep experience to the mission of making sport a healthier space for all'.



