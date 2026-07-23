Abhinav Bindra: 'Let's Strengthen Our Education System'

Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra says an education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths.

IMAGE: A human chain during the youth protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 22, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Olympian Abhinav Bindra has voiced his opinion on the ongoing country-wide youth protests.

While not mentioning the protests directly in his tweet, the 2008 Olympic gold medallist shooter made his post on X more about strengthening the education system in the country.

Key Points 'The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people.'

'An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths.'

'I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come.'

'I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them,' he wrote.

'The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths.

'I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come.'

On Wednesday, Ritika Sajdeh and Devisha Shetty, wives of cricketers Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, showed their support for the protests.

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh was among the first sportspeople to speak about the protests, appealing for peace and dialogue, urging people to work towards an amicable solution.