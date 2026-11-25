Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra is set to join the council of a significant new global peace initiative, founded by IOC Honorary President Thomas Bach, aiming to leverage sport, culture, and education for conflict resolution.

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Key Points India's Olympic gold-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra announced on Wednesday his role on the council of a new peace initiative.

The initiative is founded by International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Honorary President Thomas Bach.

The project will be formally launched on December 1, with Bindra joining Bach and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon for the online announcement.

Bindra believes sport, culture, and education can help young people in conflict-affected societies overcome prejudices.

India's Olympic gold-winning former shooter Abhinav Bindra on Wednesday said that he will be serving on the council of a new initiative for peace, founded by International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Honorary President Thomas Bach.

Global Peace Initiative Launch Details

Without giving details of the project, Bindra said the initiative will be formally launched on December 1. He will join Bach and former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-Moon while making the announcement that will be telecast live online.

"Sport has given me many things in life, but perhaps its greatest gift has been the opportunity to connect with people whom I might otherwise never have met. People from different countries, cultures and backgrounds, united by something far greater than their differences.

"I have often wondered how we can extend that experience beyond the field of play, particularly to young people growing up in societies affected by conflict. No child should have to inherit the prejudices and divisions of previous generations. Through sport, culture and education, we have an opportunity to help them write a different story," he posted on 'X'.

"It is with this belief that I am proud and privileged to serve on the Council of a new initiative for peace, founded by Thomas Bach, Honorary President of the International Olympic Committee," he added.

Bindra said he would also be joined by fellow Olympians and friends from across the world in launching the initiative.

The shooting legend became India's first individual Olympic gold-medallist in 2008 when he won the top honours in the 10m air rifle competition at the Beijing Games.