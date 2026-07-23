Bindra Calls For Confident Education System Amid NEET Row

India's first individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra has weighed in on the ongoing NEET exam protests, emphasising the critical need for a transparent and confidence-inspiring education system that truly rewards merit.

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Key Points Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra advocates for an education system that fosters confidence and rewards merit.

His comments come amidst nationwide protests against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk is supporting the protests through a fast, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

Students attempted to march to Parliament, expressing frustration over the NEET exam controversy.

The movement calls for a transparent and merit-based education system in India.

India's first individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra on Thursday called for an education system that "inspires confidence" amid raging protests against irregularities in the NEET exam that led to suicides by multiple students across the country. Bindra avoided a direct comment on the ongoing movement that is seeking the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan but stressed on the need for a transparent and merit-based system.

"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them," he posted on X. "The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths," he noted. "I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come," he went on to add.

Understanding The NEET Protest Movement

The protests are being spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party with environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk lending support through an ongoing fast. Wangchuk, who was fasting the Jantar Mantar, was first shifted to Safdarjung Hospital citing his falling vital parameters. He is now in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his wife approached the Delhi High Court seeking a transfer from the government facility. Thousands of students tried to march towards the Parliament on July 20 to express their frustration but were thwarted by Delhi Police's use of force, including tear gas and lathi-charge.