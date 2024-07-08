News
Abhinav Bindra: 'Athletes need to remain in present'

Abhinav Bindra: 'Athletes need to remain in present'

Source: PTI
July 08, 2024 21:10 IST
IMAGE: Members of the Indian Team contingetn for the Paris Olympiad meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Photograph: Kind Courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Indian shooting legend Abhinav Bindra praised the growing confidence of the nation's athletes compared to his "chicken-hearted" generation. However, he cautioned the Paris-bound contingent against dwelling on past glories or future expectations.

Speaking at a discussion on India's Olympic preparations, Bindra highlighted the shift in mentality. "These athletes are much more confident, have self-belief. They want to win gold medals, and that's a reflection of our developing society," he said.

While competition remains fierce, Bindra stressed the importance of staying present. "The biggest mistake athletes make is living in the past or future. They forget the only reality – the moment."

 

While medal predictions dominate discussions, Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla offered a different perspective. Citing Neeraj Chopra's success, he emphasized that peak performance on the day determines results.

"Every time Neeraj throws, someone throws better. But on that day, he did his best. It's about progress, not just medals," Sumariwalla stated. He measures progress by the increasing number of athletes qualifying and reaching finals.

Bindra echoed this, highlighting the need for a broader vision. "We need to see sport's role in nation-building. Let's get kids playing and enjoying. When the base grows, elite athletes will follow," he said.

The upcoming Olympics hold special significance given the global situation. "The world is coming together despite the war," Bindra noted. "It will be a visual spectacle, a feast for the eyes."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
