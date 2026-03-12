HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Abhinan Sanjeev Shocks with Quarterfinal Berth at Kolkata ITF M25

Abhinan Sanjeev Shocks with Quarterfinal Berth at Kolkata ITF M25

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
March 12, 2026 19:09 IST

Abhinan Sanjeev's unexpected quarterfinal appearance at the Central Excise & CGST ITF M25 Kolkata highlights the tournament, showcasing emerging tennis talent and competitive matches.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Abhinan Sanjeev, a wild card entrant, defeated Rohan Mehra to reach the quarterfinals of the Central Excise & CGST ITF M25 Kolkata 2026.
  • Shanker Heisnam lost to top-seeded Luca Castelnuovo despite a strong effort in the first set.
  • Ishaque Eqbal was defeated by third seed Philip Sekulic in straight sets.
  • Siddharth Rawat advanced after Dominik Palan conceded the match due to illness.

Wild card entrant Abhinan Sanjeev of Tamil Nadu, ranked 22nd in the country, continued his dream run as he ousted Rohan Mehra 7-6 (4) 7-5 to enter the quarterfinals in the Central Excise & CGST ITF M25 Kolkata 2026, here on Thursday.

However, it was the end of the campaign for unseeded young lad from Manipur Shanker Heisnam who fought hard before going down to top seeded Luca Castelnuovo of Switzerland 7-5, 6-2.

 

In the opening set, Heisnam had a golden opportunity after breaking the top seed at 3-3, but failed to capitalise on the advantage as he dropped his serve in the very next game, allowing the scoreline to level at 4-4.

At 5-6 on serve, Heisnam was broken again as the world ranked 399 played strong to claim the set.

In the second, the left-handed Luca proved to be too strong for the 19-year-old wild card entrant as the former won the set 6-2.

Local lad Ishaque Eqbal failed to live up to the expectations as he could not do much against third seed from Australia, Philip Sekulic who won 6-2, 6-1 in just 73 minutes.

Siddharth Rawat, a member of the Davis Cup squad, gave a stunning display of precision and control against fourth-seeded Dominik Palan of Czech Republic, with the Indian getting past the pre-quarterfinals 6-2, 3-0 after the fourth seed conceded the match due to illness.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk

