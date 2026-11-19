Youngest Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra, buoyed by recent draws against world champion Magnus Carlsen, is now targeting the elite 2700 Elo rating to solidify his position among the chess world's top players.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhimanyu Mishra/Instagram

Key Points Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Grandmaster, gained confidence after two fast classical draws against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot.

Mishra has set a new goal to break the 2700 Elo mark as soon as possible, aiming to establish himself among the world's elite players.

He has consciously diversified his opening repertoire, playing new defences like the Italian Defence against Carlsen, which he had never played before.

Mishra is adapting to the demands of Fast Classical chess, acknowledging he needs to improve his conversion rate in time-pressured situations.

The Total Chess Tour's format, combining blitz, rapid, and classical chess in a single day, is demanding but exciting for the players involved.

Two fast classical draws against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot has given Abhimanyu Mishra confidence in his ability to compete with the top players, five years after becoming the youngest Grandmaster ever.

Abhimanyu Mishra's Elite Ambitions

Mishra, who made history at the age of 12, is no longer content with being a prodigy. Having crossed the 2600 Elo mark, the Indian-American teenager has set his sights on breaking the 2700 barrier as he looks to establish himself among the world's elite.

"Since then, I've moved on to greater goals. The ultimate dream of any chess player is to become the best in the world and that's what I've been working towards. I have attained 2,600. And now, currently, my goal is to break 2,700 as soon as possible," Mishra told PTI on the sidelines of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot.

Confidence From Carlsen Draws

The two draws against Carlsen in the group stage of the pilot event were particularly significant. In one of the encounters, Mishra even reached a winning position before eventually letting the opportunity slip.

"I believe I have the strength now. As I've shown here, I've held the best in the world. And, for example, in this match against Magnus, I was not in fear for a single move, which feels surreal in a sense, because playing Magnus has been a dream of mine.

"Just to have classical games against him was a dream come true. And unfortunately, in the second game, I missed a win. This hurts a bit, but still, this confidence that I held the greatest of all time in two games without conceding a single thing, this confidence will be with me for the rest of my life."

Evolving Chess Strategy And Repertoire

Playing against the elite has helped Mishra, whose father hails from Bhopal and mother from Agra, identify his weaknesses.

"Playing against the top players, I've found out a lot of my own weaknesses, and I've worked on them a bunch. And I feel like now I'm at a stage where I'm able to play quite confidently versus them."

One of the biggest changes has been his willingness to step outside his comfort zone.

"Before becoming a Grandmaster, I was quite, let's say, playing within my own repertoire, I was quite rigid. I would only play, say, either e4 or d4, and I would stick with that for many games at a time and because of this, I was not able to generate as many chances.

"In the last couple of years, what I've made a very conscious decision to do is to play tons of different openings. Like, against Magnus in game one, I played the Italian Defence, which I've never played in my life. And just the idea of being open to new openings, new structures, I think has helped shape my understanding in a much better way," he said.

Adapting To Fast Classical Chess

The Budapest competition has also exposed him to the demands of Fast Classical chess, a format that retains the complexity of classical games but leaves players with considerably less time to navigate through difficult positions.

"Fast classical is very interesting as a concept. But I don't tend to play as much blitz or rapid, and therefore, I'm a bit slower. But over the last 10 games, I've sort of adapted. I've been playing a lot faster than I was before.

"But still, my main issue is that I'm playing well and I'm getting into positions, but whenever that type of conversion actually comes. Like versus Magnus and versus Anish (Giri), I usually have five, six minutes left. And I'm pretty sure either of those games, if it happened in a standard classical, say 90 minutes plus 30 seconds with the second time control, I wouldn't miss either of those chances.

"So I like the format as a concept, but I still need to get used to it."

Mishra is equally intrigued by the larger idea behind the Total Chess Tour, which combines blitz, rapid and classical chess in a single day's programme.

"The idea of all three formats in a day, it's quite exciting. But also, I think it's a very demanding event for all the players involved," he added.