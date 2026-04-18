How Abhimanyou Mandwal Is Gearing Up For 2028 Olympics

Indian wrestler Abhimanyou Mandwal is prioritising mental fortitude and strategic training as he sets his sights on representing India at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Key Points Abhimanyou Mandwal highlights the crucial role of mental strength in modern wrestling as he prepares for the 2028 Olympics.

Mandwal's fearless approach, instilled since childhood, is a key asset as he transitions to the 74kg category.

Recent successes, including a gold at the Asian Championships, are viewed as stepping stones towards his Olympic goal.

Mandwal emphasises the importance of self-discipline and continuous improvement in technique to achieve his wrestling ambitions.

Personal loss and family sacrifice have shaped Mandwal's journey, with his mother playing a pivotal role in supporting his wrestling dreams.

Indian wrestler Abhimanyou Mandwal says "a strong mentality is everything" in modern-day wrestling, asserting that his biggest strength is fearlessness --- a trait ingrained in him since childhood as he charts an ambitious path towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by shifting to his preferred 74kg category.

The young grappler underlined his rapid rise by clinching gold at the recent Asian Championships in Bishkek, defeating two World Championship medallists, including formidable Mongolian Tomor-Ochiryn Tulga in the 70kg final, on his way to the top of the podium.

Fresh from a bronze medal at the Zagreb meet and a gold-winning performance in his latest outing, the 24-year-old has made a smooth transition from the U-23 to the senior circuit, crediting a deeper understanding of his craft and mental toughness for the early success in 2026.

The Importance Of Mental Toughness In Wrestling

"You have to have a strong mentality. There is nothing without it. No matter how hard you train, if your mentality is not strong, you cannot compete. I don't worry about my opponents. That is my biggest strength," Mandwal said in an interview with PTI.

The Haryana grappler said his fearless approach stems from his upbringing, where his father and uncle -- both wrestlers -- would send him into competitions without concern for stakes or rewards.

"They would just tell me to go and stand in the field and wrestle. We never thought about money or level. That is how I became fearless. I don't hesitate before any bout," said Mandwal.

India's men's freestyle Head coach Vinod Kumar endorses this.

"He has immense will power. You do not get such wrestlers easily. He can win tricky bouts, that is something I really appreciate about him. We will do everything to make him a better wrestler. He will do well in future big events," Vinod told PTI.

Focus On The 74kg Category And Olympic Goals

Having competed in the non-Olympic 70kg class so far, Mandwal is now firmly focused on moving up to 74kg, a category he considers ideal for his body and long-term goals, including the Asian Games and the Olympics.

"That is the main target. If I cannot perform there, then there is no point. I will definitely move to 74kg. It is my favourite weight category. My natural weight is around 74-75kg, and I want to build it up to around 78kg to perform better," he said.

Overcoming Setbacks And Maintaining Discipline

Mandwal views his recent success as just a stepping stone.

"This is just a road. The Olympics is the main goal. These tournaments are part of the journey."

The wrestler also opened up about a difficult phase in 2024 when a serious ankle injury, suffered during intense training under self-imposed pressure, derailed his progress.

The injury required surgery, with a rod inserted, and kept him out for a long period.

"I had put a lot of pressure on myself thinking about winning the U-23 World Championships. I was training very hard, my body was fatigued, and I got injured while sparring with a heavier wrestler. That taught me a lot," he recalled.

Since then, Mandwal has made conscious changes to avoid overtraining, focusing on staying mentally calm and physically fresh.

"I avoid unnecessary pressure now. I don't overtrain with heavier wrestlers and try to prevent injuries. That is my main focus," he said.

The Importance Of Self-Discipline And Technique

Despite his discipline in training and diet, Mandwal admitted that self-discipline off the mat remains a work in progress.

"The biggest challenge for me is self-discipline. I like to go out, travel, explore new places. My mind is restless. I am improving, but I need to control these things better," he said candidly.

Technically, Mandwal described himself as a balanced wrestler who attacks when needed while staying alert defensively. He relies heavily on single-leg attacks from both sides but acknowledged areas of improvement.

"My endurance is very good, but I need to control my back leg better. That is where I am vulnerable," he said.

Family Support And Future Aspirations

Behind his rise lies a deeply emotional journey marked by personal loss and family sacrifice. Mandwal lost his father - who trained him - at a young age, along with his village coach, in a tragic incident.

His mother, he said, played the defining role in keeping his wrestling dreams alive.

"My mother has struggled a lot. She managed everything, from taking care of the house to raising us. Whatever I achieve, the credit goes to her. I have learnt consistency from her," he said.

"No matter how many medals I win, I cannot repay what she has done.

Mandwal, who now has a job with CISF, said financial stability has eased the burden on his family and allowed him to invest more in his training.

"I don't have to ask my family for money now. I spend on my training, diet and whatever I need to become a better wrestler," he said.

Looking ahead, the young grappler is keen to further refine his technique, even expressing a desire to train abroad, particularly in Russia, to complement the discipline instilled by Indian coaches with modern technical inputs.

"Indian coaches focus a lot on discipline, which is important. But international coaches can help with technique. A balance of both is needed," he said.

With a strong mindset, clear goals, and lessons learnt from setbacks, Mandwal appears determined to make his mark on the biggest stages in the sport.

Wrestling is a popular sport in Haryana, with many athletes from the state representing India at international competitions. Mandwal's shift to the 74kg category will see him compete against established wrestlers for a place in the national team. His performance in upcoming tournaments will be crucial for securing a spot at the 2028 Olympics.