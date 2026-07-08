Abhijeet Gupta Crowned Champion At Pune International Chess Tournament

Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta has emerged victorious at the Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess Tournament, while International Master Aswath S achieved his final norm to become India's 98th Grandmaster, marking a significant milestone in Indian chess.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Key Points Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta clinched the title at the Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess Tournament.

International Master Aswath S secured his third and final Grandmaster norm, becoming India's 98th Grandmaster.

Aswath S overcame a difficult position against Vaidyanathan Kannan in a decisive final round game to achieve his GM title.

Grandmaster Kushagra Mohan finished in third place, while FIDE Master Advik Agarwal earned his second International Master norm.

Abhijeet Gupta received a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 for his victory, highlighting the tournament's significance.

Top seed Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta of India emerged champion with 7.5 points at the Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess Tournament here on Wednesday. International Master Aswath S finished runner-up with seven points and, in the process, achieved his third and final Grandmaster norm to become India's 98th Grandmaster.

Grandmaster Kushagra Mohan secured the third place with 6.5 points, while Pune's FIDE Master Advik Agarwal earned his second International Master norm after finishing with five points.

Key Victories And Achievements

In the ninth and final round, Abhijeet defeated Sri Lanka's International Master LMST De Silva to seal the title. Ashwath overcame USA's FIDE Master Vaidyanathan Kannan, while International Master Akshay Borgaonkar scored an important victory over Nitish Belurkar.

The decisive encounter between Aswath and Vaidyanathan turned out to be the most exciting game of the round. Vaidyanathan opened with 1.d4, while Ashwath opted for the King's Indian defence. An early inaccuracy left Aswath in a difficult position, but he defended resourcefully and kept the game alive. The American later missed a crucial opportunity to capitalise on another mistake, allowing Aswath to seize the initiative and convert the game into a memorable victory that confirmed his Grandmaster title.

Prize Distribution And Recognition

Champion Abhijeet received the winner's trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, while runner-up Aswath was awarded the trophy and Rs 75,000. Advik Agarwal received a special cash award of rs 25,000 for achieving his second International Master norm.