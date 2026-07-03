Gupta Secures Top Spot At Pune Grandmaster Chess Event

Indian Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta has seized the sole lead at the prestigious Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess tournament, showcasing his strategic prowess despite a fourth-round draw.

Key Points Indian GM Abhijeet Gupta secured sole lead in the Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess tournament.

Gupta drew his fourth-round match against Belarus GM Alexei Fedorov.

He now holds three points, ahead of Advik Agarwal and Vaidyanathan Kannan, who both have 2.5 points.

USA's Vaidyanathan Kannan lost his joint lead after being defeated by Aleksej Aleksandrov.

Other notable matches included draws by Kushagra Mohan and LMST de Silva, and a win for Ashwath S.

Indian GM Abhijeet Gupta played out a draw in the fourth round but took sole lead in Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess tournament here on Friday. Gupta was held by Belarus GM Alexei Fedorov.

Tournament Standings And Key Matches

But Gupta maintained sole lead with three points and is followed by Indian FIDE Master Advik Agarwal and USA's Vaidyanathan Kannan, who both have 2.5 points each. But Kannan, who held joint lead with the Indian GM ahead of the fourth round, lost out on a chance to maintain his top slot. Aleksej Aleksandrov of Belarus defeated the 13-year-old Kannan in the fourth round.

In other matches, Indian IM Kushagra Mohan drew with compatriot IM Akshay Borgaonkar, while Sri Lankan IM LMST de Silva also played out a draw with Indian FM Advik. IM Ashwath S, meanwhile, got the better of IM Nitish Belurkar.