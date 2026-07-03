Gupta Secures Top Spot At Pune Grandmaster Chess Event

Indian Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta has seized the sole lead at the prestigious Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess tournament, showcasing his strategic prowess despite a fourth-round draw.
Indian GM Abhijeet Gupta played out a draw in the fourth round but took sole lead in Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess tournament here on Friday. Gupta was held by Belarus GM Alexei Fedorov.
Key Points
- Indian GM Abhijeet Gupta secured sole lead in the Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess tournament.
- Gupta drew his fourth-round match against Belarus GM Alexei Fedorov.
- He now holds three points, ahead of Advik Agarwal and Vaidyanathan Kannan, who both have 2.5 points.
- USA's Vaidyanathan Kannan lost his joint lead after being defeated by Aleksej Aleksandrov.
- Other notable matches included draws by Kushagra Mohan and LMST de Silva, and a win for Ashwath S.