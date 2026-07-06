Gupta Holds Top Spot After Seventh Round In Pune

Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta continues to dominate the Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin chess tournament, holding onto his sole lead after a crucial seventh-round draw.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy International Chess Federation/Twitter

Key Points Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta retains sole lead in the Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin chess tournament.

Gupta holds the top position with 5.5 points after drawing his seventh-round match.

IM Ashwath S is in second place with 5 points, while IM Kushagra Mohan is third with 5 points.

Advik Agarwal climbed to fourth place with 4 points after an impressive victory.

The tournament saw strong performances from Indian players against international competitors.

Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta was on Monday held for a draw by IM Akshay Borgaonkar but retained sole lead after the seventh round of the Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin chess tournament here. Gupta remained at the top position with a total of 5.5 points.

Indian Players Shine In Pune Chess Tournament

Advik Agarwal registered an impressive victory over compatriot Nitish Belurkar to climb to fourth place in the standings with 4 points. IM Kushagra Mohan defeated Belarusian GM Fedorov Alexei to move into third place with 5 points, whereas India's IM Ashwath S continued his fine run by defeating Belarusian GM Alexey Alexandrov, maintaining second place with 5 points.

LMST de Silva from Sri Lanka recorded a convincing victory over USA's FIDE Master Vaidyanathan Kannan.

Results (round 7): GM Fedorov Alexei lost to IM Kushagra Mohan; FM Advik Agrawal bt IM Nitish Belurkar; GM Aleksej Aleksandrov lost to IM Ashwath S; IM Akshay Borgaonkar drew with GM Abhijeet Gupta; FM Vaidyanathan Kannan lost to IM LMST de Silva.