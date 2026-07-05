Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta Dominates Pune Chess Event

Discover how top seed Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta solidified his lead at the Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess Tournament with a crucial victory, as Indian talents vie for Grandmaster and International Master norms.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Key Points Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta leads the Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess Tournament.

Gupta secured a clinical victory over Belarus' Aleksej Alexandrov in Round 6.

Indian International Masters Aswath S and Kushagra Mohan are currently in second and third positions.

Aswath and Kushagra need to win all remaining games to achieve Grandmaster norms.

FIDE Master Advik Agrawal and Vaidyanathan Kannan are vying for International Master norms.

Top seed Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta strengthened his grip on the Pune International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess Tournament with a clinical victory over Belarus' Aleksej Alexandrov in the sixth round here on Sunday. The Indian GM remained the sole leader with five points from six rounds after four of the five matches ended decisively.

Gupta's Strategic Play

Playing with the white pieces, Gupta employed the London System and gradually built up pressure after gaining a slight advantage in the opening. Alexandrov's slow play in the middlegame allowed Gupta to launch a decisive kingside attack, winning material before converting his advantage into a comfortable victory.

Indian International Masters Aswath S and Kushagra Mohan occupied the second and third spots respectively with four points each. Kushagra scored an important win over USA's Vaidyanathan Kannan, while Aswath was held to a draw by FIDE Master Advik Agrawal.

Elsewhere, Belarus' Alexei Fedorov defeated India's Nitish Belurkar, while Sri Lanka's L. M. S. T. De Silva got the better of India's Akshay Borgaonkar.

With three rounds remaining, both Aswath and Kushagra need to win all their remaining games to secure Grandmaster norms. In the race for International Master norm, Advik remained in contention with three points, while Vaidyanathan stayed in the hunt with 2.5 points.

Results (Round 6): Kushagra Mohan bt Vaidyanathan Kannan; L.M.S.T. De Silva bt Akshay Borgaonkar; Abhijeet Gupta bt Aleksej Alexandrov; Aswath S drew with Advik Agrawal; Alexei Fedorov bt Nitish Belurkar.