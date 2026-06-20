Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar Eye Asian Doubles Squash Title

India's top squash players, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar, have stormed into the final of the Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Malaysia, aiming to defend their title, while other Indian pairs also secured bronze medals.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the final of the Asian Doubles Squash Championships.

The Indian pair will face Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman in the final.

Joshna Chinappa and Rathika Seelan secured a bronze medal in women's doubles.

Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also earned a bronze in mixed doubles.

The championships are being held in Sarawak, Malaysia.

India's Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar stayed on course for their title defence after storming into the final of the third Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia on Saturday.

Abhay and Velavan defeated Japan's Naoki Hayashi and Ren Makino 11-3 10-12 11-5 in the quarterfinals, before registering a 11-7 11-9 win over Malaysian third seeds Sanjay Jeeva and Duncan Lee in the semifinals. The Indian top seed will meet second-seeded Pakistan pair of Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman in the final on Sunday.

Indian Duo Eyes Asian Doubles Squash Title

Women's second seed Joshna Chinappa and Rathika Seelan lost to Malaysian top seeded pair of Ainaa Amani and Yee Xin Ying 9-11 7-11 in the semifinals.

In mixed doubles, second seeded combination of Joshna and Velavan, bronze medallist last year, went down to fifth seeded Malaysian pair of Ainaa Amani and Md Kamal 8-11 11-8 8-11. Both pairs secured bronze medals.