Abhay Singh And Velavan Senthilkumar Secure Historic Hat-Trick At Asian Doubles

India's formidable squash duo, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar, have made history by clinching their third consecutive men's doubles title at the prestigious Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Malaysia, showcasing their unparalleled dominance on the continental stage.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar won their third consecutive men's doubles title at the Asian Doubles Squash Championships.

The Indian duo defeated Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman in a hard-fought final, rallying from a game down.

This victory marks a historic hat-trick for Abhay and Velavan, winning all three editions of the continental championship.

India also secured two bronze medals, with Joshna Chinappa featuring in both the women's and mixed doubles categories.

The men's final showcased the Indian pair's aggressive shot-making and strategic play to overcome an initial deficit.

India's top-seeded pair of Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar extended their dominance on the continental stage by winning a third consecutive men's doubles title at the Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Sunday. The Indian duo rallied from a game down to defeat Pakistan's second-seeded combination of Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman 7-11, 11-7, 11-2 in 47 minutes in a repeat of last year's final.

India's Dominance In Asian Doubles Squash

The victory completed a hat-trick of men's doubles titles for Abhay and Velavan, who have now won the crown in all three editions of the continental championship.

India also secured medals in the other two categories through veteran Joshna Chinappa. The second-seeded women's doubles pair of Joshna and Rathika Seelan claimed bronze after reaching the semifinals, while Joshna and Velavan earned another bronze in the mixed doubles event. India's other women's doubles pair, Janet Vidhi and Pooja Arthi, finished sixth.

In the men's final, Abhay and Velavan made a sluggish start and dropped the opening game, but quickly found their rhythm in the second. The Indians used a blend of aggressive shot-making and deft touch to create openings in both front and back corners of the court, levelling the contest before racing through the decider.