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India's Squash Contingent Shines In Asian Games Round Of 16

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 23, 2026 14:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian squash players Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, and Tanvi Khanna have made a strong start at the Asian Games, securing their places in the round of 16 with impressive victories, as the sport eyes its Olympic debut in 2028.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, and Tanvi Khanna advanced to the round of 16 in Asian Games squash.
  • Abhay Singh secured a dominant victory, dropping only three points in his men's singles match.
  • Tanvi Khanna also delivered a strong performance in her women's singles opening round.
  • Anahat Singh, India's top-ranked player, will commence her campaign in the round of 16.
  • Winners of men's and women's singles will earn direct entry to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani and Tanvi Khanna entered the round of 16 in the squash competition of the Asian Games with comfortable wins in their respective singles match here on Wednesday.

Dominant Performances By Indian Players

Abhay, seeded second, lost just three points in his opening round men's singles match against Thailand's Arkaradet Arkarahirunya. He won 11-1, 11-0, 11-2.

 

Chotrani defeated Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel 11-8, 11-3, 11-3 in his round of 32 match.

In the women's singles, Tanvi tamed Dami Kim of South Korea 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 in her opening round.

India's highest ranked player at 17, Anahat Singh, begins her campaign with a round of 16 clash against Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Lynn on Thursday.

The winners in men's singles and women's singles will get a direct entry into the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028 when the sport makes its much awaited Olympic debut.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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