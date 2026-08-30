Home » Sports » Indian Squash Star Abhay Singh Claims 13th PSA Tour Title In Malaysia

Indian squash sensation Abhay Singh has once again demonstrated his prowess on the international stage, securing his 13th PSA Tour title at the Tuanku Muhriz Trophy in Malaysia.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Abhay Singh clinched the Tuanku Muhriz Trophy, a USD 15,000 PSA Challenger event.

The Indian top seed defeated Henry Leung of Hong Kong in a five-game final.

This victory marks Singh's 13th PSA Tour title in 18 finals appearances.

Singh, world no. 24, overcame several Malaysian opponents en route to the final.

Top seed Abhay Singh clinched the Tuanku Muhriz Trophy squash event, a USD 15,000 PSA Challenger event in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia on Sunday, defeating third seed Henry Leung of Hong Kong in five games.

World no. 24 Singh defeated Leung, ranked 59 in the world, 11-7 6-11 3-11 11-5 12-10 to bag his 13th PSA Tour title in 18 finals.

Singh defeated the Malaysian trio of Ameeshenraj Chandaran (9/16) 7-11 11-9 11-7 7-11 11-3 in the semifinals, Md Syafiq Kamal 11-4 11-13 11-5 11-5 in the quarterfinals and Low Wa Sern 8-11 11-2 11-6 11-2 in the second round following a first-round bye en route to the final.