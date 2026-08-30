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Indian Squash Star Abhay Singh Claims 13th PSA Tour Title In Malaysia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
August 30, 2026 17:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian squash sensation Abhay Singh has once again demonstrated his prowess on the international stage, securing his 13th PSA Tour title at the Tuanku Muhriz Trophy in Malaysia.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

Top seed Abhay Singh clinched the Tuanku Muhriz Trophy squash event, a USD 15,000 PSA Challenger event in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia on Sunday, defeating third seed Henry Leung of Hong Kong in five games.

World no. 24 Singh defeated Leung, ranked 59 in the world, 11-7 6-11 3-11 11-5 12-10 to bag his 13th PSA Tour title in 18 finals.

Singh defeated the Malaysian trio of Ameeshenraj Chandaran (9/16) 7-11 11-9 11-7 7-11 11-3 in the semifinals, Md Syafiq Kamal 11-4 11-13 11-5 11-5 in the quarterfinals and Low Wa Sern 8-11 11-2 11-6 11-2 in the second round following a first-round bye en route to the final.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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