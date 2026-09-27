Home  » Sports » Abhay Singh Claims Silver In Asian Games Squash Final

Abhay Singh Claims Silver In Asian Games Squash Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 27, 2026 13:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian squash player Abhay Singh clinched a silver medal at the Asian Games after a competitive men's singles final against Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng, adding to India's medal tally.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Abhay Singh secured a silver medal for India in the Asian Games men's singles squash competition.
  • He was defeated by Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng in the final match, marking his eighth loss to the Malaysian player.
  • The final score in the men's singles squash final was 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 in favour of Eain Yow Ng.
  • Eain Yow Ng successfully defended his gold medal with a commanding performance against Abhay Singh.
  • Anahat Singh is also scheduled to compete in the women's singles final against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam.

India's Abhay Singh settled for an Asian Games silver medal after going down against Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the men's singles final of the squash competition here on Sunday.

Abhay, ranked 26, could not post a stiff challenge to Yow, the world number 18 who defended his gold medal with a commanding performance.

 

The scoreline read 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 in the Malaysian's favour.

It was Abhay's eighth loss to the Malaysian.

Anahat Singh, the first Indian to reach the women's singles final, is scheduled to play the title clash against Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam later on Sunday.

She reached the final with an epic comeback win over Japan Satomi Watanabe.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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