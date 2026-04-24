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Home  » Sports » Abhay Singh Stuns Top Seed At Grasshopper Cup

Abhay Singh Stuns Top Seed At Grasshopper Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 12:47 IST

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India's Abhay Singh pulled off a stunning upset against world No. 13 Aly Abou Eleinen to reach the quarterfinals of the Grasshopper Cup squash tournament, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Abhay Singh defeats world No. 13 Aly Abou Eleinen at the Grasshopper Cup.
  • Singh advances to his first PSA Gold-level event quarterfinal.
  • The Indian squash player recovered from a 5-8 deficit in the first game to win.
  • Abhay Singh will face Egyptian world No. 4 Karim Gawad in the next round.

India's Abhay Singh registered a notable win over Egyptian world No 13 Aly Abou Eleinen to enter his maiden PSA Gold-level event quarterfinals at the Grasshopper Cup squash in Zurich.

Singh's Road To Victory

World No. 24 Abhay trailed 5-8 in the opening game before recovering to beat the seventh seed 12-10, 11-9 in the second round.

 

Singh had beaten Eleinen earlier this month at the El Gouna Open in Egypt.

Player Reaction

"I stuck to my game plan. Still a few things I can work on. We will go back to the drawing board tonight," said Singh.

Looking Ahead

He will play Egyptian world No. 4 Karim Gawad next.

In the opening round, Singh beat Swiss David Bernet 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, while compatriot Ramit Tandon lost to Egypt's Fares Dessouky 6-11, 9-11.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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