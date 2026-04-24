Abhay Singh Stuns Top Seed At Grasshopper Cup

India's Abhay Singh pulled off a stunning upset against world No. 13 Aly Abou Eleinen to reach the quarterfinals of the Grasshopper Cup squash tournament, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Abhay Singh defeats world No. 13 Aly Abou Eleinen at the Grasshopper Cup.

Singh advances to his first PSA Gold-level event quarterfinal.

The Indian squash player recovered from a 5-8 deficit in the first game to win.

Abhay Singh will face Egyptian world No. 4 Karim Gawad in the next round.

India's Abhay Singh registered a notable win over Egyptian world No 13 Aly Abou Eleinen to enter his maiden PSA Gold-level event quarterfinals at the Grasshopper Cup squash in Zurich.

Singh's Road To Victory

World No. 24 Abhay trailed 5-8 in the opening game before recovering to beat the seventh seed 12-10, 11-9 in the second round.

Singh had beaten Eleinen earlier this month at the El Gouna Open in Egypt.

Player Reaction

"I stuck to my game plan. Still a few things I can work on. We will go back to the drawing board tonight," said Singh.

Looking Ahead

He will play Egyptian world No. 4 Karim Gawad next.

In the opening round, Singh beat Swiss David Bernet 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, while compatriot Ramit Tandon lost to Egypt's Fares Dessouky 6-11, 9-11.