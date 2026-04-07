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Home  » Sports » Abhay Singh Narrowly Defeated by Youssef Ibrahim in El Gouna Open Squash

Abhay Singh Narrowly Defeated by Youssef Ibrahim in El Gouna Open Squash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 09:24 IST

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Indian squash star Abhay Singh faced a narrow defeat against Egypt's Youssef Ibrahim in a thrilling five-game match at the El Gouna Open, a PSA Platinum event.

Key Points

  • Abhay Singh, India's top-ranked squash player, was defeated by world No. 7 Youssef Ibrahim at the El Gouna Open.
  • The match was a five-game thriller, lasting 68 minutes.
  • Despite winning the first and third games, Abhay Singh couldn't maintain his lead against the Egyptian sixth seed.
  • Youssef Ibrahim secured a hard-fought victory with scores of 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, and 11-8.

Top-ranked Indian Abhay Singh went down in a five-game thriller to world No 7 Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt in the men's second round of the El Gouna Open squash, a PSA Platinum event, in El Gouna, Egypt.

World No 25 Abhay began strongly, winning the opening and third games on Monday.

 

But the Egyptian sixth seed wrested control to advance with a hard-fought 7-11 11-9 9-11 11-5 11-8 victory in 68 minutes.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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