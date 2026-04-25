Abhay Singh Bows Out Of Grasshopper Cup In Thrilling Quarterfinal

India's Abhay Singh put up a strong fight but ultimately lost to Egypt's Karim Gawad in a thrilling quarterfinal match at the Grasshopper Cup squash tournament in Zurich.

Key Points Abhay Singh lost to Karim Gawad in the Grasshopper Cup quarterfinal.

Singh recovered from a 6-0 deficit in the first game, pushing it to a tie-break.

Gawad acknowledged Singh's talent and strategic play during the match.

Singh had previously defeated Aly Abou Eleinen to reach the quarterfinals.

India's Abhay Singh lost to Egyptian former world No. 1 and world champion Karim Gawad in a thriller in the men's quarterfinals of the Grasshopper Cup squash, a PSA Gold-level event, in Zurich.

Abhay Singh's Fight Against Karim Gawad

World No. 24 Singh recovered from 6-0 down to force the opening game into tie-break, and went toe-to-toe with world No. 4 Gawad in the second, before the Egyptian second seed clinched the contest 12-10 11-9.

Gawad's Perspective On The Match

"The pace was really fast, we've only played twice but I feel like we've played more than that. In Qatar (2025) he (Singh) beat me in four and today I got on court and thought I don't want to lose again," Gawad said in a release.

"In best of three with one of the smartest and talented players on Tour, you can never see what he's thinking with the next shot or the next rally.

"He can come back with crazy points as you saw in the first game when I was 7-0 up and he came back out of nowhere (and) in less than three minutes we were tied," the Egyptian added.

Singh's Road To The Quarterfinals

In the tournament earlier, Singh had registered a win over Egyptian world No. 13 Aly Abou Eleinen to enter his maiden PSA Gold-level event quarterfinals.