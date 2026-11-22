Abhay Singh and Akanksha Salunkhe have clinched the men's and women's titles at the HCL 82nd National Squash Championships in Mumbai, marking significant milestones in their careers.

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points Abhay Singh secured his third senior national squash title on Sunday.

Akanksha Salunkhe claimed her maiden senior national title on Sunday.

The HCL 82nd National Squash Championships took place at the Otters Club in Mumbai.

Abhay Singh defeated Veer Chotrani in the men's final.

Akanksha Salunkhe beat Shameena Riaz in the women's final.

Abhay Singh and Akanksha Salunkhe emerged the men's and women's champions respectively at the HCL 82nd National Squash Championships at the Otters Club here on Sunday.

National Champions Crowned

Top seed Abhay from Tamil Nadu, ranked 26 in the world, defeated second seed Mumbaikar Veer Chotrani 11-6, 11-4, 11-9 to secure his third senior national crown in his fifth successive final.

It was qualifier Akanksha's maiden senior national title in her third consecutive final, as the two-time National Games winner from Goa, who returned from injury recently, beat Tamil Nadu's Shameena Riaz 11-6, 11-4, 11-4.

It was the first senior national final for both Shameena, who beat top seed Rathika Seelan in the semifinals, and Chotrani.

Atul Kumar Yadav (5/8 seed) emerged ProCoach champion after overcoming Abhishek 11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 11-0 in the final.