Abhay Singh Stuns World No 13 Aly Abou Eleinen At El Gouna Open

India's Abhay Singh caused a major upset at the El Gouna Open, defeating world number 13 Aly Abou Eleinen in a thrilling five-game match.

IMAGE: Abhay Singh. Photograph: Squash Rackets Federation of India/Instagram

Key Points Abhay Singh of India defeated world number 13 Aly Abou Eleinen in a thrilling 3-2 victory at the El Gouna Open.

The PSA Platinum event saw Abhay Singh rally from behind to secure his place in the next round against Youssef Ibrahim.

Anahat Singh faced a tough challenge against world number 1 Hania El Hammamy, ultimately losing in the first round of the women's singles.

India's Abhay Singh rallied to beat Egyptian world no 13 Aly Abou Eleinen 3-2 in the men's singkles opening round of the El Gouna Open, a PSA Platinum event, in El Gouna, Egypt.

World no 25 Abhay eked out a 9-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-4, 11-8 on Saturday. He will next meet Egyptian sixth seed and world no 7 Youssef Ibrahim.

Anahat loses in first round

Meanwhile, world No 20 Anahat Singh lost to world No 1 Hania El Hammamy, the Egyptian advancing with a 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8 first-round win in the women's singles.