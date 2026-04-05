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Home  » Sports » Abhay Singh Stuns World No 13 Aly Abou Eleinen At El Gouna Open

Abhay Singh Stuns World No 13 Aly Abou Eleinen At El Gouna Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: April 05, 2026 14:47 IST

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India's Abhay Singh caused a major upset at the El Gouna Open, defeating world number 13 Aly Abou Eleinen in a thrilling five-game match.

Abhay Singh

IMAGE: Abhay Singh. Photograph: Squash Rackets Federation of India/Instagram

Key Points

  • Abhay Singh of India defeated world number 13 Aly Abou Eleinen in a thrilling 3-2 victory at the El Gouna Open.
  • The PSA Platinum event saw Abhay Singh rally from behind to secure his place in the next round against Youssef Ibrahim.
  • Anahat Singh faced a tough challenge against world number 1 Hania El Hammamy, ultimately losing in the first round of the women's singles.

India's Abhay Singh rallied to beat Egyptian world no 13 Aly Abou Eleinen 3-2 in the men's singkles opening round of the El Gouna Open, a PSA Platinum event, in El Gouna, Egypt.

World no 25 Abhay eked out a 9-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-4, 11-8 on Saturday. He will next meet Egyptian sixth seed and world no 7 Youssef Ibrahim.

 

Anahat loses in first round

Meanwhile, world No 20 Anahat Singh lost to world No 1 Hania El Hammamy, the Egyptian advancing with a 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8 first-round win in the women's singles.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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