Abhay goes down fighting in Qatar Classic

IMAGE: Abhay Singh lost in an encounter that lasted 66 minutes. Photograph: Abhay Singh/X

India's Abhay Singh went down in a five-game thriller to Egyptian world number 15 Fares Dessouky in the round of 16 at the Qatar Classic squash, a US$231,500 PSA Platinum event, in Doha on Monday.



World No. 35 Abhay, who stunned former world champion and current world number five Karim Gawad of Egypt in the previous round, took the lead twice against Dessouky before the Egyptian clawed back to win 11-13, 11-5, 9-11, 11-3, 11-3 in 66 minutes.

Abhay, 27, a multiple Asian Games medallist, will next play in a PSA Bronze event in New York from October 5.