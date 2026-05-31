Abhay Singh And Veer Chotrani Progress At British Open

May 31, 2026 12:20 IST
Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani shine at the British Open squash tournament, advancing to the next round after defeating their respective opponents.
India's Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani advanced to the second round at the British Open squash even as Ramit Tandon and Anahat Singh bowed out of the PSA Diamond event here.
World No. 24 Abhay defeated Colombia's Matias Knudsen 11-8 11-5 11-4, while world No. 44 Chotrani beat Pakistan's world No. 29 Noor Zaman 11-8 12-14 11-6 11-7.
Tandon retired against Frenchman Auguste Dussourd with the scoreboard reading 14-12 4-7, while world No. 21 Anahat went down to Nardine Garas, the Egyptian world No. 36 winning 11-8 8-11 11-8 11-9.