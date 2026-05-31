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Home » Sports » Abhay Singh And Veer Chotrani Progress At British Open

Abhay Singh And Veer Chotrani Progress At British Open

May 31, 2026 12:20 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani shine at the British Open squash tournament, advancing to the next round after defeating their respective opponents.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points

India's Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani advanced to the second round at the British Open squash even as Ramit Tandon and Anahat Singh bowed out of the PSA Diamond event here.

Abhay Singh's Dominant Performance

World No. 24 Abhay defeated Colombia's Matias Knudsen 11-8 11-5 11-4, while world No. 44 Chotrani beat Pakistan's world No. 29 Noor Zaman 11-8 12-14 11-6 11-7.

 

Setback for Tandon and Anahat Singh

Tandon retired against Frenchman Auguste Dussourd with the scoreboard reading 14-12 4-7, while world No. 21 Anahat went down to Nardine Garas, the Egyptian world No. 36 winning 11-8 8-11 11-8 11-9.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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