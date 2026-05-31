Abhay Singh And Veer Chotrani Progress At British Open

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Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani shine at the British Open squash tournament, advancing to the next round after defeating their respective opponents.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Abhay Singh defeated Matias Knudsen in straight games at the British Open squash.

Veer Chotrani overcame Noor Zaman in a four-game match at the British Open.

Ramit Tandon retired due to injury against Auguste Dussourd.

Anahat Singh lost to Nardine Garas in a close four-game encounter.

India's Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani advanced to the second round at the British Open squash even as Ramit Tandon and Anahat Singh bowed out of the PSA Diamond event here.

Abhay Singh's Dominant Performance

World No. 24 Abhay defeated Colombia's Matias Knudsen 11-8 11-5 11-4, while world No. 44 Chotrani beat Pakistan's world No. 29 Noor Zaman 11-8 12-14 11-6 11-7.

Setback for Tandon and Anahat Singh

Tandon retired against Frenchman Auguste Dussourd with the scoreboard reading 14-12 4-7, while world No. 21 Anahat went down to Nardine Garas, the Egyptian world No. 36 winning 11-8 8-11 11-8 11-9.