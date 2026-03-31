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Indian Squash Stars Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh Named ASF Players of the Year

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 17:08 IST

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Indian squash players Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh have been awarded the prestigious Asian Squash Federation Player of the Year awards for their outstanding performances and contributions to the sport.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Abhay Singh named Asian Squash Federation's Men's Player of the Year 2025.
  • Anahat Singh selected as the top junior player by the Asian Squash Federation.
  • Indian boys team recognised for their bronze medal win at the 2025 World Junior Team Championships.
  • Abhay Singh's multiple Asian Games medals and World Cup mixed team title contributed to his award.
  • Anahat Singh's bronze at the World Junior Championships and World Cup gold highlighted her achievements.

India's Abhay Singh has been declared outstanding Men's Player of the Year 2025 by the Asian Squash Federation, while rising teenaged sensation Anahat Singh was selected for the top honours in the girls section (juniors).

The Indian boys team, which clinched bronze at the 2025 World Junior Team Championships in Egypt, was picked for the men's team award, according to the awardees list released by Asian Squash Federation (ASF).

 

Abhay Singh's Achievements

Abhay, currently ranked 25th in the world, is a multiple-time Asian Games medallist and Asian Championships winner, and was also a member of the team that won India's maiden World Cup mixed team title last year.

Anahat Singh's Achievements

World No. 20 Anahat is also a multiple Asian Games and Asian Championships medallist. In 2025, she won bronze at the World Junior Championships in Cairo and was also a part of India's gold medal-winning World Cup mixed team.

The previous time Indian players featured on the ASF annual awards list was in 2022 when Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa bagged the men's and women's players honours respectively.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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