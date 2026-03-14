Aboobacker Clinches Gold in Thrilling Triple Jump Duel

Abdulla Aboobacker emerged victorious in a thrilling triple jump competition at the Indian Open Jumps, showcasing exceptional athletic performance alongside Sarvesh Anil Kushare and Dev Meena.

Photograph: Sarvesh Anil Kushare/Instagram

Key Points Abdulla Aboobacker won the gold medal in the men's triple jump with a distance of 16.83m at the Indian Open Jumps Competition.

Praveen Chithravel secured the silver medal in the triple jump with a jump of 16.78m.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare won gold in the men's high jump, clearing 2.16m.

Dev Meena won the men's pole vault, clearing 5.25m, narrowly missing the national record.

Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel battled for the gold medal in the men's triple jump event before the former emerged triumphant on the opening day of the Indian Open Jumps Competition here on Saturday.

Aboobacker, the international jumper representing the Air Force, got his rhythm right in his third attempt to take home the gold medal with a distance of 16.83m.

His opening jump was 16.05m, and he recorded a jump of 16.57m in his second attempt. However, he didn't attempt the last three jumps.

Praveen settled for silver with a jump of 16.78m in the season opening competition.

High Jump and Pole Vault Highlights

Away from the triple jump arena, Army's international jumper Sarvesh Anil Kushare was the clear winner in the men's high jump. He cleared 2.16m on his third attempt to win gold. However, he failed to clear 2.19m.

It was a nail-biting contest in the men's pole vault. Training partners Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar aimed to raise the bar and improve the national record of 5.40m which was set last year by Dev Meena.

Both, however, fell short of the national record, clearing 5.25m. Dev Meena was the first to clear the bar at 5.25m and walked away with the day's honour.