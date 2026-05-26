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Home  » Sports » Abby Wilson Double Sinks India In Series Opener

Abby Wilson Double Sinks India In Series Opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read

May 26, 2026 23:47 IST

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 1-2 defeat to Australia in the opening friendly in Perth after surrendering an early lead despite Navneet Kaur's first-quarter goal.

Abby Wilson struck two in the 2nd half to help Australia rally to beat India in their friendlies in Perth 

IMAGE: Abby Wilson struck two in the 2nd half to help Australia rally to beat India in their friendlies in Perth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockeyroos/X

The Indian women's hockey team squandered an early advantage to go down a 1-2 against Australia in the opening match of the four-game friendly series in Perth on Tuesday.

Key Points

  • The Indian women's hockey team lost 1-2 to Australia in the opening match of the four-game friendly series in Perth.
  • Navneet Kaur gave India an early lead through a penalty corner in the first quarter.
  • India defended resolutely to carry the advantage into half-time.
  • Wilson netted in the third and fourth quarters to complete the comeback.

India struck first in the opening quarter, with Navneet Kaur converting a penalty corner to give her side an early lead. The Indian defence remained resolute for much of the first half, successfully maintaining their advantage through the second quarter.

 

However, momentum shifted in the second half as Australia's Abby Wilson capitalised on two penalty-corner opportunities, scoring in both the third and fourth quarters to secure a comeback win for the hosts.

The two sides will meet again on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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