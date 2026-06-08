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Rai Finishes Strong At The Memorial Tournament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 08, 2026 12:45 IST

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Indian-origin British golfer Aaron Rai delivered a strong performance at The Memorial Tournament, finishing tied 19th, while JT Poston claimed the title after a thrilling playoff.

Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran/Reuters

Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian-origin British golfer Aaron Rai secured a creditable tied 19th position at The Memorial Tournament, finishing with a two-under 70 in the final round.
  • JT Poston clinched his first title in 18 months after a playoff, earning spots at the US Open and The Open Championship.
  • The tournament experienced weather interruptions on the third day, causing delays and requiring players to complete rounds on Sunday.
  • Other Indian-origin golfers, Sahith Theegala and Sudarshan Yellamaraju, finished tied 32nd and tied 40th respectively.

Indian-origin British golfer Aaron Rai shot a two-under 70 in the final round to sign off a creditable tied 19th at The Memorial Tournament here. Rai logged a combined score of two-under par.

Tournament Highlights And Other Indian-Origin Golfers

JT Poston took the final day into a playoff to clinch his first title in 18 months and secure a spot at the US Open and The Open Championship. The Memorial Tournament saw weather interruptions on the third day that forced a majority of the field to leave their third round incomplete and come back on Sunday to finish it and then start the fourth and final round. Rai finished his third round with a one-over 73 and then recorded a score of two-under 70 for his fourth round. Sahith Theegala, supported by Hero, finished the week at tied 32nd with a four-day total of two-over par with rounds of 74-71-72-73 and Sudarshan Yellamaraju finished tied 40th with a final score of six-over par and cards of 73-75-74-72. Ryan Gerard finished second after falling short in the play-off that he forced by overcoming a four shot deficit in the final round to finish 12-under par (67-69-72-68). Wyndham Clark finished third with a score of 11-under par (67-75-68-67), while Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burn were tied for fourth at 10-under par.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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