Top Golfers Converge For RBC Canadian Open Challenge

Discover the exciting lineup at the RBC Canadian Open, featuring PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai, rising star Sahith Theegala, promising Indian golfers, and other top international talents competing at TPC Toronto.

Key Points PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala are among the top players competing at the RBC Canadian Open.

Indian golfers Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Jeevan Sihota will also feature, with Yellamaraju having an outstanding rookie season.

Alex Fitzpatrick, who made history with his brother Matt Fitzpatrick, is having a breakout season and will participate.

Promising young talent Ben James is making his PGA Tour debut after topping the PGA Tour University rankings.

The field includes other major names like Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, and Brooks Koepka.

Aaron Rai, winner of the PGA Championship, and Sahith Theegala will tee up at the RBC Canadian Open at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course.

Rai became the first Englishman since Jim Barnes in 1919 to win the PGA Championship. Rai was -19 in the Memorial and is now looking at the remaining two Majors, the US Open and the Open at Birkdale.

Indian Golfers To Watch At RBC Canadian Open

Apart from Rai and Theegala, there will be further Indian connections through Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Jeevan Sihota, who made his way into the draw through a qualifier.

Theegala, who was once on the cusp of breaking into the top 10 of the OWGR rankings, had a difficult 2025. He finally returned being injury-free at the start of this year and has racked up multiple top 10 results and shown flashes of the brilliance that once made him one of the most promising players in the world.

Yellamaraju earned his spot on the PGA Tour by finishing in the top 20 of the Korn Ferry Tour points list in 2025. His rookie season has been outstanding as the self-taught player has missed the cut only three times in his 16 appearances that includes two top 10 finishes as well.

Rising Stars And Established Names In The Field

Alex Fitzpatrick, once a top amateur, finally had his breakout season on the PGA Tour this year. He set a new record in March this year by winning The Hero Indian Open on the DP World Tour the week after his older brother Matt Fitzpatrick won the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour. This is the only time two brothers have won an event on two separate tours in consecutive weeks.

To make the year even better, Alex won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans when he and his brother teamed up. The win earned him a card on the PGA Tour, which he has used to the maximum to register three top 10 results in four starts and propelled himself to 20th on the FedExCup rankings.

Promising young player Ben James, a Virginia University senior, will be making his PGA Tour debut this week. James earned his card to the PGA Tour by finishing first on the 2026 PGA Tour University rankings and then chose to turn pro. James is the first player since Brice Molder to win the First Team All-America honours four times.

Other big names in the field are Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka.