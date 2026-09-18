Aaron Rai Shines In Opening Round Of BMW PGA Championship

Aaron Rai has taken an early lead at the prestigious BMW PGA Championship, carding an impressive 6-under 66 while playing alongside golf titans Rory McIlroy and Ryan Fox.

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Aaron Rai leads the BMW PGA Championship with an impressive 6-under 66 in the opening round.

Rai played in a marquee group with defending major champions Rory McIlroy and Ryan Fox.

Joakim Lagergren shares the lead with Rai, both carding 6-under 66.

Ryan Fox is T-7 with a 4-under 68, while Rory McIlroy is T-19 with a 3-under 69.

Rai's strong performance included seven birdies and only one bogey, continuing his consistent record at Wentworth.

Aaron Rai began the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour with a round of 6-under 66 while playing as a part of a Marquee three-ball alongside the other two defending major champions in the field here. He played with Rory McIlroy and Ryan Fox. Rai won the PGA Championship earlier this year while Fox is the defending Open champion and Rory McIlroy is a two-time defending Augusta Masters champion.

Rai leads the field alongside Joakim Lagergren and the duo is closely followed by Ryan Gerard, Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg and Nacho Elvira with a score of 5-under 67. Two of the three major champions have had a strong start to the week. Fox had a strong start to the week as he carded 4-under 68 to be placed at T-7 on the leaderboard. McIlroy had a slower opening round and found himself T-19 on the leaderboard with a score of 3-under 69.

Rai's Impressive Opening Round

Rai made seven birdies and one bogey in his opening round. Rai birdied the second, seventh, 10th, 11th, 13th, 14th and 17th holes with his only bogey of the day coming on the 16th hole. Rai came into this week having finished within the top 5 at this event for the last three years and would be looking to continue the tradition of strong results in Wentworth.

Performances Of Other Major Champions

Joint leader Lagergren made five birdies, one eagle and one bogey for his card of 6-under 66. The Swedish player made his birdies on the second, fourth, fifth, 14th and 18th holes. His only bogey of the day was on the ninth hole and the eagle was made on the 12th hole.

Fox had a strong first round where he picked up shots on the first, fourth, eighth, 14th and 17th holes with his only bogey of the day coming on the seventh hole. The defending Open Champion finds himself placed T-7 on the leaderboard just two shots behind the joint leaders.

McIlroy had a mixed opening round with a very strong back nine and a less than perfect front nine. The world number two and defending Masters champion made three bogeys and one birdie on the front nine. He dropped shots on the third, sixth and eighth holes with the only birdie of the front nine coming off the fourth hole. The back nine saw the Irishman make five brides to put himself within the top 20 and just one shot behind the top 10 positions. The birdies on the back nine were made on the 10th, 12th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes.