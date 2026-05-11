Aaron Rai Secures Top Five Finish At Myrtle Beach Classic

Aaron Rai showcased a strong performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, securing a top-five finish, while Brandt Snedeker clinched the title with an impressive final round.

Key Points Aaron Rai finished in fifth place at the Myrtle Beach Classic after leading earlier in the tournament.

Brandt Snedeker won the Myrtle Beach Classic with a final round of 5-under 66.

Rai's total score was 15-under par, securing him a top-five finish.

Snedeker's victory marks his 10th PGA Tour win and earns him a spot at the PGA Championship.

Aaron Rai carded a final round of even par 71 to finish the week as sole fifth on the leaderboard at the Myrtle Beach Classic, a PGA Tour event held opposite the Truist Championship, a Signature event.

Rai's Performance at Myrtle Beach

Rai had led the field coming into the weekend before dropping down but still secured a top five finish. Rai had a total score of 15-under par (65-67-66-71). He will play the PGA Championship next.

Brandt Snedeker took the title after carding a final round of 5-under 66.

Snedeker Clinches Victory

Rai began his final round at Myrtle Beach with a birdie on the first hole before making four consecutive bogeys starting at the seventh hole. Birdies on the 11th and 12th holes along with a late birdie on the 18th hole allowed Rai to finish the day with an even par score and hold onto the fifth place on the leaderboard.

Snedeker had a total score of 18-under par (67-66-67-66) and won the title by a single stroke. Third day leader Mark Hubbard finished in second place, one stroke behind Snedeker, with a total of 17-under par (66-67-64-70). Beau Hossler and Kevin Roy finished in T-3 with a total of 16-under par.

Snedeker's Milestone Win

The 2026 Presidents Cup Captain earned his 10th PGA Tour win and a spot at Aronimink where the PGA Championship will be held. The 45-year-old last played in a PGA in 2020. With his win in the competing PGA Tour event, Snedeker joined Justin Rose and Gary Woodland as players in their 40s winning this season.