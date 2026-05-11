Aaron Rai Secures Top Five Finish At Myrtle Beach Classic

Aaron Rai showcased a strong performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, securing a top-five finish, while Brandt Snedeker clinched the title with an impressive final round.
Key Points
- Aaron Rai finished in fifth place at the Myrtle Beach Classic after leading earlier in the tournament.
- Brandt Snedeker won the Myrtle Beach Classic with a final round of 5-under 66.
- Rai's total score was 15-under par, securing him a top-five finish.
- Snedeker's victory marks his 10th PGA Tour win and earns him a spot at the PGA Championship.
Aaron Rai carded a final round of even par 71 to finish the week as sole fifth on the leaderboard at the Myrtle Beach Classic, a PGA Tour event held opposite the Truist Championship, a Signature event.
Rai's Performance at Myrtle Beach
Rai had led the field coming into the weekend before dropping down but still secured a top five finish. Rai had a total score of 15-under par (65-67-66-71). He will play the PGA Championship next.
Brandt Snedeker took the title after carding a final round of 5-under 66.
Snedeker Clinches Victory
Rai began his final round at Myrtle Beach with a birdie on the first hole before making four consecutive bogeys starting at the seventh hole. Birdies on the 11th and 12th holes along with a late birdie on the 18th hole allowed Rai to finish the day with an even par score and hold onto the fifth place on the leaderboard.
Snedeker had a total score of 18-under par (67-66-67-66) and won the title by a single stroke. Third day leader Mark Hubbard finished in second place, one stroke behind Snedeker, with a total of 17-under par (66-67-64-70). Beau Hossler and Kevin Roy finished in T-3 with a total of 16-under par.
Snedeker's Milestone Win
The 2026 Presidents Cup Captain earned his 10th PGA Tour win and a spot at Aronimink where the PGA Championship will be held. The 45-year-old last played in a PGA in 2020. With his win in the competing PGA Tour event, Snedeker joined Justin Rose and Gary Woodland as players in their 40s winning this season.