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Home  » Sports » Aaron Rai Concludes Masters Tournament at Five-Over Par

Aaron Rai Concludes Masters Tournament at Five-Over Par

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 13, 2026 18:25 IST

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Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai concluded his Masters Tournament journey in 48th place, while Rory McIlroy emerged victorious at Augusta National Golf Club.

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points

  • Aaron Rai finished the Masters Tournament in 48th place with a final score of five-over par.
  • Rai's individual rounds were 71, 74, 78, and 70 over the four days of the competition.
  • Rory McIlroy won the Masters, securing consecutive titles at Augusta National Golf Club.

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai carded a final-round 70 to finish 48th at the Masters, ending the tournament with an overall score of five-over.

He returned rounds of 71, 74, 78 and 70 over the four days.

 

Rory McIlroy's Victory

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy emerged as the Masters champion, securing back-to-back titles at Augusta National Golf Club with a composed and dominant display.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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