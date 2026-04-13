Aaron Rai Concludes Masters Tournament at Five-Over Par

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai concluded his Masters Tournament journey in 48th place, while Rory McIlroy emerged victorious at Augusta National Golf Club.
Key Points
- Aaron Rai finished the Masters Tournament in 48th place with a final score of five-over par.
- Rai's individual rounds were 71, 74, 78, and 70 over the four days of the competition.
- Rory McIlroy won the Masters, securing consecutive titles at Augusta National Golf Club.
Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai carded a final-round 70 to finish 48th at the Masters, ending the tournament with an overall score of five-over.
He returned rounds of 71, 74, 78 and 70 over the four days.
Rory McIlroy's Victory
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy emerged as the Masters champion, securing back-to-back titles at Augusta National Golf Club with a composed and dominant display.