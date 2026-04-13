Aaron Rai Concludes Masters Tournament at Five-Over Par

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai concluded his Masters Tournament journey in 48th place, while Rory McIlroy emerged victorious at Augusta National Golf Club.

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Aaron Rai finished the Masters Tournament in 48th place with a final score of five-over par.

Rai's individual rounds were 71, 74, 78, and 70 over the four days of the competition.

Rory McIlroy won the Masters, securing consecutive titles at Augusta National Golf Club.

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai carded a final-round 70 to finish 48th at the Masters, ending the tournament with an overall score of five-over.

He returned rounds of 71, 74, 78 and 70 over the four days.

Rory McIlroy's Victory

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy emerged as the Masters champion, securing back-to-back titles at Augusta National Golf Club with a composed and dominant display.