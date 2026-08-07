Aarit Kapil Nears International Master Title With Second Norm

Ten-year-old Indian chess sensation Aarit Kapil secured his second International Master norm at the Rudar GM Closed Tournament in Serbia, bringing him closer to the prestigious IM title.

IMAGE: Aarit Kapil is just one norm away form becoming International Master. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chess Base India/X

Key Points Ten-year-old Aarit Kapil earned his second International Master norm at the Rudar GM Closed Tournament in Serbia.

Aarit secured crucial victories against IM Kirill Klukin and GM Radoslav Dimitrov.

He is now just one norm away from becoming an International Master.

The young Indian currently leads the tournament with 5.5 points after eight rounds.

Aarit previously drew with world number one Magnus Carlsen, highlighting his immense potential.

Ten-year-old Aarit Kapil earned his second International Master norm at the Rudar GM Closed Tournament in Serbia with a round to spare. Starting off with some brilliant victories against IM Kirill Klukin of Serbia and Nikkolov Momchin of Bulgaria, Aarit also defeated another Bulgarian GM Radoslav Dimitrov to race to 3.5/4 and then drew the next four rounds to ensure his second IM norm on Thursday evening.

Aarit Kapil's Path To International Master Title

Aarit, who will turn 11 next month, is now just one norm away from becoming an International Master. The young Indian, who drew with world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway last year, had been grappling with some tough tournaments recently. He yet again proved his mettle with a fine performance and currently leads on 5.5 points out of a possible 8.

Aarit is followed by Uzbekistan's Saidakbar Saydailiev, Russia's Anton Karpenko, who is playing under the FIDE flag, and Zia Tahsin Talwar of Bangladesh. A draw in the final round should be enough for the Indian to seal his first triumph in a closed Grandmaster tournament.

Standings after round 8: 1. Aarit Kapil (Ind, 5.5); 2-4: Saidakbar Saydailiev (Uzb), Anton Karpenkov (FID); Zia Tahsin Talwar (Ban) 5 each; 5-6: Radoslav Dimitrov (Bul), Andrey Shariazdanov (Srb) 4.5 each; 7-9: Kirill Klukin (Srb), Aarav Sarbalia (Ind), Nikolov Momchil (Bul) 3 each; 10: Akash Chandra Dalvi (Ind, 1.5).